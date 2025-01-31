Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagedesignpublic domainawardposterretroredwhiteClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2303 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseClinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseAwards night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380355/awards-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHonor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386590/honor-awards-clinical-center-seventh-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseAwards night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103888/awards-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732195/architectural-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIf I can help somebody: Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402709/can-help-somebody-dr-martin-king-jr-commemorative-programFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18789490/architectural-design-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16020566/interactive-exhibition-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseRetroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403490/retroviruses-where-did-they-come-from-and-where-are-they-goingFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15948662/interactive-exhibition-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16021397/art-expo-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseThe NIH 1982 U.S. savings bonds kickoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386616/the-nih-1982-us-savings-bonds-kickoffFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16021363/interactive-exhibition-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15960667/art-expo-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16020712/art-expo-poster-template-editable-retro-designView licenseDRS award ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386674/drs-award-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness consultant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712684/business-consultant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDRS awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404709/drs-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseCinema festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687962/cinema-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain licenseAwards night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904450/awards-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseCinematic movie poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20839697/cinematic-movie-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA comparative analysis of T cell developmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403297/comparative-analysis-cell-developmentFree Image from public domain licenseArchitect design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602611/architect-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNINDS annual awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404457/ninds-annual-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690671/vintage-cars-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdrenergic receptors: molecular mechanisms of clinically relevant regulationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403237/adrenergic-receptors-molecular-mechanisms-clinically-relevant-regulationFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408000/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseRole model for youth: Ninth Annual Black History Observancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402706/role-model-for-youth-ninth-annual-black-history-observanceFree Image from public domain licenseLetter writing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549330/letter-writing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseManaging the deficithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403419/managing-the-deficitFree Image from public domain license