Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsefacepersonpublic domainportraitclothingbluewomanHace tres meses, ella tenia miedo de salir a la calleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 621 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1552 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree months ago, she was afraid to go outsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407476/three-months-ago-she-was-afraid-outsideFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937977/womens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseLast semester, she hated school and lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407457/last-semester-she-hated-school-and-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, sale, shopping editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10305782/woman-holding-megaphone-sale-shopping-editable-remixView licenseCancer prevention: good news is just a phone call away!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406459/cancer-prevention-good-news-just-phone-call-awayFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMost people have nightmares in their sleep, she lives one every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407534/most-people-have-nightmares-their-sleep-she-lives-one-every-dayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseNot everyone with depression is this visiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407484/not-everyone-with-depression-this-visibleFree Image from public domain licensePolo shirt & cap mockup, editable women's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481818/polo-shirt-cap-mockup-editable-womens-fashion-designView licenseWe have better things to do than drugshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402118/have-better-things-than-drugsFree Image from public domain licenseBubble Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551875/bubble-effectView licenseNo glove, no lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438246/glove-loveFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseA message to the third man in my lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426144/message-the-third-man-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFamily Planning Is "Altogetherhood"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510665/family-planning-altogetherhoodFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseUn mensaje al tercer hombre en mi vidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426139/mensaje-tercer-hombre-vidaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness marketing announcement, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161781/business-marketing-announcement-editable-green-designView license"Don't listen to rumors about AIDS, get the facts!": Patti LaBellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417928/dont-listen-rumors-about-aids-get-the-facts-patti-labelleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor clothes mockup shirt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407211/editable-outdoor-clothes-mockup-shirt-designView licenseDepressionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437653/depressionFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBreast cancer: where we arehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403190/breast-cancer-where-areFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness marketing announcement png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146547/business-marketing-announcement-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseSickle cell anemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseSomeone should have told her... some sleeping pills can make you sleepy the next dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406441/image-face-person-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable long sleeves mockup shirt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380794/editable-long-sleeves-mockup-shirt-designView licenseA million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was onehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402893/million-americans-have-heart-attacks-every-year-was-oneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseEscuche esto!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404770/escuche-estoFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's sports bra mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631114/womens-sports-bra-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAIDS awareness brochures and postershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510471/aids-awareness-brochures-and-postersFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDepressed? not me!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407481/depressed-not-meFree Image from public domain licenseSolution, editable business word 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336380/solution-editable-business-word-remixView licenseFluorides aren't just for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402524/fluorides-arent-just-for-kidsFree Image from public domain license