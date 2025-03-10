Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplepublic domainbluesposteradvertisementdepressionflyerhealthDepressed? not me!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2279 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth and wellness poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781680/health-and-wellness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDepressed? not me!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407481/depressed-not-meFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781681/self-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license1-800-AIDS-TTYhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438152/1-800-aids-ttyFree Image from public domain licenseDating app ad poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857230/dating-app-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseDepression: define it, defeat ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419640/depression-define-it-defeatFree Image from public domain licenseOnline counseling ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660798/online-counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAIDS is a problem for Hispanics, toohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426075/aids-problem-for-hispanics-tooFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-care poster template, mental health editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535330/self-care-poster-template-mental-health-editable-designView licenseEl no dejó de inyectarse drogas-- por eso lo dejéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426138/dejo-inyectarse-drogas-por-eso-dejeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482267/mental-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDon't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406451/dont-make-them-the-aids-generationFree Image from public domain licensePsychological stress poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115651/psychological-stress-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHace tres meses, ella tenia miedo de salir a la callehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407485/hace-tres-meses-ella-tenia-miedo-salir-calleFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459879/mental-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNeed to talk about some private stuff?: maybe something you might not even talk about with your best friend? : call ushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404805/image-balloon-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMental support poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535439/mental-support-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNot everyone with depression is this visiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407484/not-everyone-with-depression-this-visibleFree Image from public domain licenseOnline counseling poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211373/online-counseling-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHe wouldn't give up shooting up-- so I gave him uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426132/wouldnt-give-shooting-up-gave-himFree Image from public domain licenseOverthink & stress poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10628086/overthink-stress-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLast semester, she hated school and lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407457/last-semester-she-hated-school-and-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823707/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGuess who else can get AIDS if you shoot drugs: your baby canhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417860/guess-who-else-can-get-aids-you-shoot-drugs-your-baby-canFree Image from public domain licenseOnline counselling ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742875/online-counselling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Most people think HIV is only a problem in big cities: unfortunately, I was one of those people" : Krista Blake, HIV…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404778/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCouples therapy session poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857248/couples-therapy-session-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseWe have better things to do than drugshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402118/have-better-things-than-drugsFree Image from public domain licenseSad and lonely poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122393/sad-and-lonely-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRole of families in preventing and adapting to HIV/AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402113/role-families-preventing-and-adapting-hivaidsFree Image from public domain licensePsychological stress poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564509/psychological-stress-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhich Side Will You Choose?: The Nation's Ward The Nation's Outcasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431834/which-side-will-you-choose-the-nations-ward-the-nations-outcastFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love playlist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795219/self-love-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUse the handkerchief and do your bit to protect me!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406606/use-the-handkerchief-and-your-bit-protect-meFree Image from public domain licenseTherapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView licenseSyphilis: a million new victims each yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain licenseSupport group ad poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857243/support-group-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThree good reasons for not being out with the boyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438247/three-good-reasons-for-not-being-out-with-the-boysFree Image from public domain licenseDepression support poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823485/depression-support-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAIDS awareness brochures and postershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510471/aids-awareness-brochures-and-postersFree Image from public domain license