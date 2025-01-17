Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartmanpublic domaincrowdpostcardsnapoleonadultSacre de napoleonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3720 x 2400 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNapoleon on white horse sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792764/napoleon-white-horse-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSabine von Steinbach gesegnet und bekränzt, 1858 by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959424/sabine-von-steinbach-gesegnet-und-bekranzt-1858-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseEi︠a︡ imperatorsk. vys. velik. kn. Olʹgi Nikolaevny Komitet po okazanīi︠u︡ pomoshchi sem'i︠a︡m lit︠s︡ prizvann na voĭnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408151/image-face-people-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licensePortrait of Emperor Napoleon I (c 1805 - c 1815) by Francois Gerard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16456519/image-crown-face-peopleView licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps (1801-1805) by Jacques-Louis David. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794735/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Frankfurt Altarpiece of the Exaltation of the True Cross: Emperor Heraclius’ Entry into Jerusalem, 1603 – 1605 by adam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933643/image-dog-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794494/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSchiller's crowing, ca. 1859 by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938805/schillers-crowing-ca-1859-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpening Of The New Nursing Home And Medical College Of The London Hospital By The Prince and Princess Of Wales Three Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469996/image-hospital-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Coronation of Solomon by the Spring of Gihon (c. 1500) by Jean Poyethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982766/the-coronation-solomon-the-spring-gihon-c-1500-jean-poyetFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Prince Of Wales Laying The Foundation-stone Of The New Wing Of The London Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469993/image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper, Napoleon Crossing the Alps in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191470/png-artwork-remix-backgroundView licenseLes souverains mauditshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406945/les-souverains-mauditsFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFolklore - medical: The Royal Gift of Healinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415622/folklore-medical-the-royal-gift-healingFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999861/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage royal coronation ceremony illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19126654/vintage-royal-coronation-ceremony-illustrationView licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseOpening Of The New Nursing Home And Medical College Of The London Hospital By The Prince and Princess Of Wales Three Scenes:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470015/image-hospital-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Jerome and Francis, 1457 by petrus christushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949222/virgin-and-child-with-saints-jerome-and-francis-1457-petrus-christusFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe abdication of Emperor Charles V in favor of his son Philip II . At Brussels, 25 October 1555, 1842 by louis gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936889/image-person-art-octoberFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseLead with expertise Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983945/lead-with-expertise-instagram-post-templateView licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912175/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licensePainted Plaque with a Scene of the Coronation of Tsar Michael Romanov (1913) by Stroganov Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129808/photo-image-face-frame-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseMoses und Aaron vor dem Pharao, ca. 1611 by david vinckboonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944541/moses-und-aaron-vor-dem-pharao-ca-1611-david-vinckboonsFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901189/busy-business-people-walkingView licenseHic Pater devorat Filium: Anima & Spiriturs è corpore promananthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335476/hic-pater-devorat-filium-anima-spiriturs-corpore-promanantFree Image from public domain license