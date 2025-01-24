Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagetreepersonartbuildingpharmacyvintagenaturefactoryMain Street, Pine Bush, N.YOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 763 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3243 x 2061 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlchemy room witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663718/alchemy-room-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJ.B. Blakemore, Chemist, High Street, Smethwickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407859/jb-blakemore-chemist-high-street-smethwickFree Image from public domain licenseSafety first png word, security & protection remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267055/safety-first-png-word-security-protection-remixView licenseBay Drugs, Walgreen Agency, Sarasota, Flahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407850/bay-drugs-walgreen-agency-sarasota-flaFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy near you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459479/pharmacy-near-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Country Drug Store, Unity, MEhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407829/the-country-drug-store-unityFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarpenter & Pierces Pharmacyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407833/carpenter-pierces-pharmacyFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseLa pharmacie L. Breherethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407832/pharmacie-breheretFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit wizard in alchemy room fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663714/rabbit-wizard-alchemy-room-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBrowne Pharmacy, Fairhaven, Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407849/browne-pharmacy-fairhaven-massFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseMain Street, looking North, Fall River, Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407865/main-street-looking-north-fall-river-massFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseDijon Place Francois-Rudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407845/dijon-place-francois-rudeFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas: Front view of building No. 108, main entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470659/photo-image-hospital-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Nurses Quarters, on left, side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455031/photo-image-hospital-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseWord safety png word, security & protection remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267034/word-safety-png-word-security-protection-remixView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, TX: Main buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469680/us-army-station-hospital-fort-sam-houston-tx-main-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCity Hospital and ambulance, Easton, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409142/city-hospital-and-ambulance-eastonFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909183/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseCook County Hospital, Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429020/cook-county-hospital-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClinique Rollier, Clinique Manufacture Internationale, Leysin, Switzerland: North facade and main entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331030/photo-image-background-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline pharmacy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739092/online-pharmacy-poster-templateView licenseBlatchley & Campbells Central Pharmacy, Wellsboro, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407839/blatchley-campbells-central-pharmacy-wellsboroFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort McClellan, Alabama: Side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465958/us-army-station-hospital-fort-mcclellan-alabama-side-viewFree Image from public domain licensePNG element climate protest, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895628/png-element-climate-protest-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, TX: Nurses off for a horseback ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469634/photo-image-palm-trees-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946914/online-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Station Hospital, Fort Screven, Ga: General view- Main Building and N. Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454297/photo-image-hospital-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 99, Hyeres, France: Rear view of Hotel d'Albionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458961/army-hospital-number-99-hyeres-france-rear-view-hotel-dalbionFree Image from public domain licenseOnline pharmacy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739094/online-pharmacy-instagram-story-templateView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort McClellan, Alabama: Main Building viewed from the easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465986/photo-image-hospital-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license