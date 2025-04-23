rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Typhoid germs are killed by contact with Soverign lime juice
Save
Edit Image
papergrassfacebookpersonvintagepublic domainillustration
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Two ... boys ... the smaller one is severely infected with hookworm
Two ... boys ... the smaller one is severely infected with hookworm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371829/two-boys-the-smaller-one-severely-infected-with-hookwormFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Absolutely free to stomach sufferers
Absolutely free to stomach sufferers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407916/absolutely-free-stomach-sufferersFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Among the men of death pneumonia ranks third
Among the men of death pneumonia ranks third
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369470/among-the-men-death-pneumonia-ranks-thirdFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Why be ruptured
Why be ruptured
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335982/why-rupturedFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
I cure women of female diseases and piles
I cure women of female diseases and piles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336004/cure-women-female-diseases-and-pilesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Créalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultos
Créalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511129/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView license
Cooties also known as "lice", "gray backs", "sean squirrels", "bovhes", and ...(deleted by the censor)
Cooties also known as "lice", "gray backs", "sean squirrels", "bovhes", and ...(deleted by the censor)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313160/image-book-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virol children of all nations, Pete (Jamaica)
Virol children of all nations, Pete (Jamaica)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407890/virol-children-all-nations-pete-jamaicaFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The sad story of my father's great suffering from cancer
The sad story of my father's great suffering from cancer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336002/the-sad-story-fathers-great-suffering-from-cancerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Cure Toni-Dépurative: Par La Laxadépurine
Cure Toni-Dépurative: Par La Laxadépurine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428503/cure-toni-depurative-par-laxadepurineFree Image from public domain license
Book page mockup, editable design
Book page mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView license
Virol children of all nations, Tu Kwong (Chinese)
Virol children of all nations, Tu Kwong (Chinese)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407905/virol-children-all-nations-kwong-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Sickle cell anemia
Sickle cell anemia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Opera antitubercolare per la provincia de Chieti
Opera antitubercolare per la provincia de Chieti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408015/opera-antitubercolare-per-provincia-chietiFree Image from public domain license
Editable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix design
Editable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView license
International tuberculosis exhibition
International tuberculosis exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409110/international-tuberculosis-exhibitionFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Royal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotive
Royal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotive
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511082/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-steam-locomotiveFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram story template
Reading & book quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631075/reading-book-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Given Virol from birth: the world's most beautiful child
Given Virol from birth: the world's most beautiful child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511507/given-virol-from-birth-the-worlds-most-beautiful-childFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage book sale Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617342/vintage-book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Improvised clinic
Improvised clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357961/improvised-clinicFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Are your children getting all the fluoride they need?
Are your children getting all the fluoride they need?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420329/are-your-children-getting-all-the-fluoride-they-needFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419043/book-cover-mockup-realistic-journalView license
Infants - Care
Infants - Care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341328/infants-careFree Image from public domain license