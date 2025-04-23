Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapergrassfacebookpersonvintagepublic domainillustrationTyphoid germs are killed by contact with Soverign lime juiceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 753 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2045 x 3257 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseTwo ... boys ... the smaller one is severely infected with hookwormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371829/two-boys-the-smaller-one-severely-infected-with-hookwormFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbsolutely free to stomach sufferershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407916/absolutely-free-stomach-sufferersFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseAmong the men of death pneumonia ranks thirdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369470/among-the-men-death-pneumonia-ranks-thirdFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhy be rupturedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335982/why-rupturedFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseI cure women of female diseases and pileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336004/cure-women-female-diseases-and-pilesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseCréalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511129/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseCooties also known as "lice", "gray backs", "sean squirrels", "bovhes", and ...(deleted by the censor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313160/image-book-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirol children of all nations, Pete (Jamaica)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407890/virol-children-all-nations-pete-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe sad story of my father's great suffering from cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336002/the-sad-story-fathers-great-suffering-from-cancerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCure Toni-Dépurative: Par La Laxadépurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428503/cure-toni-depurative-par-laxadepurineFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseVirol children of all nations, Tu Kwong (Chinese)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407905/virol-children-all-nations-kwong-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSickle cell anemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseOpera antitubercolare per la provincia de Chietihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408015/opera-antitubercolare-per-provincia-chietiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseInternational tuberculosis exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409110/international-tuberculosis-exhibitionFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseRoyal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511082/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-steam-locomotiveFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631075/reading-book-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseGiven Virol from birth: the world's most beautiful childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511507/given-virol-from-birth-the-worlds-most-beautiful-childFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617342/vintage-book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseImprovised clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357961/improvised-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGovernment and state clinicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAre your children getting all the fluoride they need?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420329/are-your-children-getting-all-the-fluoride-they-needFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover mockup, realistic journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419043/book-cover-mockup-realistic-journalView licenseInfants - Carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341328/infants-careFree Image from public domain license