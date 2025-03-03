Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersoncrossartvintagelogopublic domainillustrationPortrait of a nurse looking over her right shoulderOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 747 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1978 x 3178 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseAn Italian Red Cross nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407979/italian-red-cross-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseNurse in navy cloak holding a bouquet of roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407967/nurse-navy-cloak-holding-bouquet-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseCroce rossa italianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407976/croce-rossa-italianaFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePro Croce rossa, 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407978/pro-croce-rossa-1917Free Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseTwo women in white caps and aprons standing togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511170/two-women-white-caps-and-aprons-standing-togetherFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a nurse in a frilly white caphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511248/portrait-nurse-frilly-white-capFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThree female nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408050/three-female-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNurse sitting with right arm extended by J W Tattersall and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408362/nurse-sitting-with-right-arm-extended-tattersall-andFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a nurse 4 by A Dobson (Firm) photographerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408398/portrait-nurse-dobson-firm-photographerFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseTwo uniformed women and a nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511207/two-uniformed-women-and-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWhat the doctor orderedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408309/what-the-doctor-orderedFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatrons & sistershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408497/matrons-sistersFree Image from public domain licenseBe a hero Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956148/hero-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a nurse 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408418/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAustralian nurses and soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511148/australian-nurses-and-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe exceptional nurse. 5, Of humouring her patient she has a perfect knack, and tells her when she takes a walk, "My dear…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511294/photo-image-face-people-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a nurse 12https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408414/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseA sad nurse by Antonio Piattihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408011/sad-nurse-antonio-piattiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNun comforting a soliderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408047/nun-comforting-soliderFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license"--geheilt, gesundet: nun seid Gott befohlen! by Max Schülerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408191/geheilt-gesundet-nun-seid-gott-befohlen-max-schulerFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a young nurse: long white uniform and veilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511246/portrait-young-nurse-long-white-uniform-and-veilFree Image from public domain license