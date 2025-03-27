Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersoncrossartblackvintagepublic domainillustrationAn Italian Red Cross nurseOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 693 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1778 x 3081 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of a nurse looking over her right shoulderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407956/portrait-nurse-looking-over-her-right-shoulderFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseCroce rossa italianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407976/croce-rossa-italianaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licensePro Croce rossa, 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407978/pro-croce-rossa-1917Free Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse people arms crossed design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322035/editable-diverse-people-arms-crossed-design-element-setView licenseIn the hospital by Fritz Quidenushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408195/the-hospital-fritz-quidenusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse people arms crossed design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321885/editable-diverse-people-arms-crossed-design-element-setView licenseTwo nurses in an open fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408137/two-nurses-open-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D professional delivery service cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12132057/editable-professional-delivery-service-cartoon-illustrationView license"--geheilt, gesundet: nun seid Gott befohlen! by Max Schülerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408191/geheilt-gesundet-nun-seid-gott-befohlen-max-schulerFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseNurse in navy cloak holding a bouquet of roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407967/nurse-navy-cloak-holding-bouquet-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse people arms crossed design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321806/editable-diverse-people-arms-crossed-design-element-setView licenseLa major by Marthe Buhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408059/major-marthe-buhlFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA sad nurse by Antonio Piattihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408011/sad-nurse-antonio-piattiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNurse from Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408123/nurse-from-franceFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licensePortrait of a young nurse: long white uniform and veilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511246/portrait-young-nurse-long-white-uniform-and-veilFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseThree female nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408050/three-female-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKaku Miya Hi Denka hōtai goseizōchū no kōkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408180/kaku-miya-denka-hotai-goseizochu-kokeiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNun comforting a soliderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408047/nun-comforting-soliderFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseDie Heldin by L (Luis) Usabalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408207/die-heldin-luis-usabalFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNurse from Serbiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408103/nurse-from-serbiaFree Image from public domain licenseEquality march Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956414/equality-march-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhat the doctor orderedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408309/what-the-doctor-orderedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe sun ray departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408431/the-sun-ray-departmentFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a nurse in a frilly white caphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511248/portrait-nurse-frilly-white-capFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900944/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseNurse sitting with right arm extended by J W Tattersall and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408362/nurse-sitting-with-right-arm-extended-tattersall-andFree Image from public domain license