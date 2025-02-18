Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalleavespersoncrosscircleblackvintagedesignOspedale militare principale di GenovaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 763 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3293 x 2093 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseSalon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseMelatonin supplement label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561980/melatonin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView licenseLotte Klein, ca. 1917 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956872/lotte-klein-ca-1917-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseBiotin label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562014/biotin-label-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Raphael: Établissement Médicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428759/saint-raphael-etablissement-medicalFree Image from public domain licenseVitamin C supplement label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561861/vitamin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVitamin D supplement label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561885/vitamin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Red Cross Nurses caring for British and French wounded at railroad station in Montmirail…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412206/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275957/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseHow to cure consumptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409122/how-cure-consumptionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647215/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePoster for the German Homework Exhibition, 1906 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984190/poster-for-the-german-homework-exhibition-1906-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe mess kit: June 1919. Vol. 1, no. 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324345/the-mess-kit-june-1919-vol-noFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView licenseHospitals - Military: Crowd outside of Hospital Hotel Astoria watching Alsace-Lorraine celebration paradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509864/photo-image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987101/health-checkup-instagram-story-templateView licenseOut with Our Prisoners, 1919 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980184/out-with-our-prisoners-1919-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseLéon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevetehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428509/leon-anti-nevralgique-systeme-breveteFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471163/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-educational-departmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseRoyal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511082/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-steam-locomotiveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205907/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseYoung Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798233/pharmacy-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe mess kit: April 1919. Vol. 1, no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324658/the-mess-kit-april-1919-vol-noFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504907/hospital-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504911/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license