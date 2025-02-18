rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ospedale militare principale di Genova
Save
Edit Image
hospitalleavespersoncrosscircleblackvintagedesign
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
Salon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerre
Salon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain license
Melatonin supplement label template, editable design
Melatonin supplement label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561980/melatonin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView license
Lotte Klein, ca. 1917 by hugo erfurth
Lotte Klein, ca. 1917 by hugo erfurth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956872/lotte-klein-ca-1917-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain license
Biotin label template, editable design
Biotin label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562014/biotin-label-template-editable-designView license
Saint Raphael: Établissement Médical
Saint Raphael: Établissement Médical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428759/saint-raphael-etablissement-medicalFree Image from public domain license
Vitamin C supplement label template, editable design
Vitamin C supplement label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561861/vitamin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vitamin D supplement label template, editable design
Vitamin D supplement label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561885/vitamin-supplement-label-template-editable-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Red Cross Nurses caring for British and French wounded at railroad station in Montmirail…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Red Cross Nurses caring for British and French wounded at railroad station in Montmirail…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412206/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275957/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
How to cure consumption
How to cure consumption
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409122/how-cure-consumptionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647215/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Poster for the German Homework Exhibition, 1906 by käthe kollwitz
Poster for the German Homework Exhibition, 1906 by käthe kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984190/poster-for-the-german-homework-exhibition-1906-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The mess kit: June 1919. Vol. 1, no. 4
The mess kit: June 1919. Vol. 1, no. 4
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324345/the-mess-kit-june-1919-vol-noFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Instagram post template
Healthcare & hospitals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView license
Hospitals - Military: Crowd outside of Hospital Hotel Astoria watching Alsace-Lorraine celebration parade
Hospitals - Military: Crowd outside of Hospital Hotel Astoria watching Alsace-Lorraine celebration parade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509864/photo-image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup Instagram story template
Health checkup Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987101/health-checkup-instagram-story-templateView license
Out with Our Prisoners, 1919 by käthe kollwitz
Out with Our Prisoners, 1919 by käthe kollwitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980184/out-with-our-prisoners-1919-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Léon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevete
Léon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevete
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428509/leon-anti-nevralgique-systeme-breveteFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471163/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-educational-departmentFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Royal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotive
Royal Windsor: le célèbre régénérateur des cheveux : steam locomotive
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511082/royal-windsor-celebre-regenerateur-des-cheveux-steam-locomotiveFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205907/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable poster template
Healthcare center editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView license
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pharmacy Instagram post template
Pharmacy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798233/pharmacy-instagram-post-templateView license
The mess kit: April 1919. Vol. 1, no. 2
The mess kit: April 1919. Vol. 1, no. 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324658/the-mess-kit-april-1919-vol-noFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services blog banner template, editable text
Hospital services blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504907/hospital-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504911/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license