Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersoncrossartmanvintagepublic domainNurse reading a letter to a patientOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2034 x 3190 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse reading a letter to a wounded soldier by Antonio Piattihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408001/nurse-reading-letter-wounded-soldier-antonio-piattiFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945834/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnd she took care of him: like his own sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511281/and-she-took-care-him-like-his-own-sisterFree Image from public domain licenseCancer support charity Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684611/cancer-support-charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSun of my soul. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386878/sun-soulFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680548/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe time passed quick while she read storieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511310/the-time-passed-quick-while-she-read-storiesFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseNurse reading to a wounded African patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408023/nurse-reading-wounded-african-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820070/health-check-up-poster-templateView licensePisʹmo ostalosʹ ne okonchenimʺ by Vasilii Vasil evich Vereshchaginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408143/pismo-ostalos-okonchenim-vasilii-vasil-evich-vereshchaginFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseThey grew fond of each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511338/they-grew-fond-each-otherFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse holding male patient's handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408299/nurse-holding-male-patients-handFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333449/doctors-appointment-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseKissing the nurse's handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407986/kissing-the-nurses-handsFree Image from public domain licensePhysiotherapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445514/physiotherapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseBalsam for the hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511300/balsam-for-the-heartFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors & hospitals blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063112/doctors-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView licenseIt's great to say you're going to faint, she'll hold you in her arms, while you look up into her eyes, admiring all her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509539/image-hand-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView licenseNovoročni připítekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311665/novorocni-pripitekFree Image from public domain licenseAn Asian doctor working at a hospital, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887204/asian-doctor-working-hospital-editable-designView licenseIn the hospital by Fritz Quidenushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408195/the-hospital-fritz-quidenusFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo nurses tending a wounded patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408173/two-nurses-tending-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePisʹmo prervano by Vasilii Vasil evich Vereshchaginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408141/pismo-prervano-vasilii-vasil-evich-vereshchaginFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537720/healthcare-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseAbide with me. 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386937/abide-with-meFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985636/health-checkup-packages-facebook-post-templateView licenseA nurse and an amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408201/nurse-and-amputeeFree Image from public domain license