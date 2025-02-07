Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandhospitalfacepersoncrossartmanblackNurse reading to a wounded African patientOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 770 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2088 x 3252 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA nurse and an amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408201/nurse-and-amputeeFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo nurses tending a wounded patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408173/two-nurses-tending-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseNe me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511084/montrez-pas-cette-horreur-famille-est-la-bas-pleursFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA nurse reading a letter to a wounded soldier by Antonio Piattihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408001/nurse-reading-letter-wounded-soldier-antonio-piattiFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416856/diverse-healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseNurse reading a letter to a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408009/nurse-reading-letter-patientFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449061/diverse-healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseSun of my soul. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386878/sun-soulFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430330/healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseTransportation of a wounded patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408170/transportation-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504907/hospital-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIn the hospital by Fritz Quidenushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408195/the-hospital-fritz-quidenusFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504911/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985636/health-checkup-packages-facebook-post-templateView licenseLa Lettre Aux Parentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428856/lettre-aux-parentsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView licenseLes souverains bénis by Damblanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406951/les-souverains-benis-damblansFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Ward 4, used for mastoid caseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417167/healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseHospitals - Military: French Red Cross Hospital at Pontoise, France, which was assisted by the ARChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509869/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454065/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulance Des Blesses: 29 Juillet 1830. Cour du Palais Royal by Eugène Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373200/ambulance-des-blesses-juillet-1830-cour-palais-royal-eugene-lamiFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIl faut surmonter la souffance En songeant que: C'est pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428598/faut-surmonter-souffance-songeant-que-cest-pour-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 337, Bereziniki, Russia: Patient receiving Christmas Stockinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465030/photo-image-christmas-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454061/innovative-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Frame to support and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334897/photo-image-hospital-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseChild wearing red cross helmet and gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408228/child-wearing-red-cross-helmet-and-gownFree Image from public domain license