Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersoncrossvintageworld war ipublic domainillustrationThe great white army =: La grande armée blanche = La grande armada blancaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 776 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2112 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseInternational tuberculosis exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409110/international-tuberculosis-exhibitionFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNos braves!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511210/nos-bravesFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAustralian nurses and soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511148/australian-nurses-and-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408088/red-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo uniformed women and a nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511207/two-uniformed-women-and-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThou, to whom. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386769/thou-whomFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLa foi: dieu protège la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511193/foi-dieu-protege-franceFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor attending to a patient with nurses watchinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383929/doctor-attending-patient-with-nurses-watchingFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa Grande Guerre, 1914-17, Villers-sur-Meuse. Dames de la Croix-Rouge prës des d́ebris de l'ancien ponthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408375/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"On service" by Harold Coppinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408063/on-service-harold-coppingFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseNun serving a drink to a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408048/nun-serving-drink-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a nurse in a coat by Campbell Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511276/portrait-nurse-coat-campbell-grayFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a nurse 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408417/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseCourageous care : Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402219/courageous-care-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseAnzac Day 1918Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM). Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648154/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse from Great Britainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408099/nurse-from-great-britainFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNurse wearing glasses sitting in a chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511185/nurse-wearing-glasses-sitting-chairFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNun comforting a soliderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408047/nun-comforting-soliderFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWee Georgie Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408268/wee-georgie-woodFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of a nurse 9https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408388/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain license