Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartvintagewaterworld war ipublic domainNun pouring water into a cup for a wounded soldierOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2093 x 3190 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCes anges des champs de bataillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511072/ces-anges-des-champs-batailleFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePour l'empereur! Pour le Japon!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408078/pour-lempereur-pour-japonFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNun comforting a soliderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408047/nun-comforting-soliderFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrant︠s︡uzskai︠a︡ sestra miloserdīi︠a︡https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408138/frantsuzskaia-sestra-miloserdiiaFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun serving a drink to a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408048/nun-serving-drink-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePrière pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386827/priere-pour-franceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNos braves!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511210/nos-bravesFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa balle qui passait m'a frappée au bras droit, soultenez-le drapeau, tenez-le toujours droit!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511066/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree female nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408050/three-female-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseLa foi: dieu protège la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511193/foi-dieu-protege-franceFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseAs-tu songé, France chériehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511229/as-tu-songe-france-cherieFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur princesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408248/our-princessFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a nurse 12https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408414/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseNurse helping a male patient standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408301/nurse-helping-male-patient-standFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHard hit!: External injuries slight, heart seriously effectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408222/hard-hit-external-injuries-slight-heart-seriously-effectedFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePatient and two nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383974/patient-and-two-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943675/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseThe King at the front: the King meets a hospital matronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408240/the-king-the-front-the-king-meets-hospital-matronFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943662/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 33, Brest, France: American Red Cross Canteenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448413/army-camp-hospital-no-33-brest-france-american-red-cross-canteenFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa promenade by Robert Mahiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408032/promenade-robert-mahiasFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNurse and a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311519/nurse-and-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain license