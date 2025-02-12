rawpixel
Pour l'empereur! Pour le Japon!
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 6, Paris, France: View of Paris as seen from the roof of the hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333502/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving wounded
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464514/us-army-field-hospital-no-15-montreuil-france-receiving-woundedFree Image from public domain license
Nun comforting a solider
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408047/nun-comforting-soliderFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 22, London, England: Personnel, officers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333769/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Soldier facial injuries 23
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441789/soldier-facial-injuriesFree Image from public domain license
Capt. William G. Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492475/capt-william-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Ces anges des champs de bataille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511072/ces-anges-des-champs-batailleFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Showing a Lithuanian patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333047/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Sanitary Train No. 110: First aid at the dressing station of 137th Ambulance Company, Ampherbach, Germany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411857/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.66, St. Sulpice, France: Exterior view- Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462712/us-army-camp-hospital-no66-st-sulpice-france-exterior-view-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
Soldier facial injuries 6
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441697/soldier-facial-injuriesFree Image from public domain license
Soldier facial injuries 14
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511427/soldier-facial-injuriesFree Image from public domain license
U. S. Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Firing squad, first funeral at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420710/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital Nos. 6 & 7, Souilly, France: News Correspondent, Henry Wales, injured in auto accident
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452326/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.70, St. Florent Le Viel, France: Interior view- Ward A. Influenza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462898/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital Nos. 6 & 7, Souilly, France: News Correspondent, Henry Wales, injured in auto accident
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452331/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Jeudi et Dimanche - se 14 heures a 16 h.: Visites
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413378/jeudi-dimanche-heures-h-visitesFree Image from public domain license
Polish Typhus Relief Commission: Woman soldier sentry, Typus Fever Hospital, Poland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358960/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Construction of Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race Track
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332449/photo-image-grass-construction-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
U.S. American National Red Cross Convalescent Hospital No. 8, Verrieres, France: Mrs. Corey's home for Convalescent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333578/photo-image-dogs-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license