Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundangelsfoxpersoncrossblackvintagelogoAngels have no nationality: a true story of the great European WarOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 769 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2100 x 3276 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseDoctors are scarce: one out of three has gone to the warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438571/doctors-are-scarce-one-out-three-has-gone-the-warFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFirst Russian Prisoners (under French Guard)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373136/first-russian-prisoners-under-french-guardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMurder of Edith Cavellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438646/murder-edith-cavellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseDie Heldin by L (Luis) Usabalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408205/die-heldin-luis-usabalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseLa sentenza data a qvelli che hanno avelenato molte persone in Milano l'an 1630https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373312/sentenza-data-qvelli-che-hanno-avelenato-molte-persone-milano-lan-1630Free Image from public domain licenseTattoo studio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405570/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe Death of Joseph, ca. 1739 – 1742 by paul trogerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982551/the-death-joseph-ca-1739-1742-paul-trogerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233216/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseHard hit!: External injuries slight, heart seriously effectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408222/hard-hit-external-injuries-slight-heart-seriously-effectedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTreating the woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379879/treating-the-woundedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseA German litter on the hospital boat Grand Duchus "Maria", Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370834/german-litter-the-hospital-boat-grand-duchus-maria-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232841/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseOfficially designated by the American Red Cross as a member of the Allied Theatrical and Motion Picture Team for the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420538/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232702/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseLe Coq Du Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429445/coq-villageFree Image from public domain licenseCleanser label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView licenseWounded soldiers getting off the ship by Harry Paynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408077/wounded-soldiers-getting-off-the-ship-harry-payneFree Image from public domain licenseGothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424430/gothic-rock-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThree nurses, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371111/three-nurses-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Frankfurt Altarpiece of the Exaltation of the True Cross: Heraclius on Horseback with the Cross (bottom right), 1603 –…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937455/image-horse-animal-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseThe dying-hour of the rich man by Maarten de Voshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372760/the-dying-hour-the-rich-man-maarten-vosFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Exterior view- Nurses Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445216/us-army-camp-hospital-no-27-tours-france-exterior-view-nurses-homeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseHospital railroad car used as a surgical dressing room, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370954/hospital-railroad-car-used-surgical-dressing-room-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseThe remix Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444255/the-remix-facebook-story-templateView licenseNova totivs terrarvm orbis geographica ac hydrographica tabvlahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905236/image-vintage-border-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444291/music-band-facebook-story-templateView licenseBox Bottom with the Annunciation (3rd quarter 14th century (Medieval)) by Atelier of the Boxeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147919/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseConcert logo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061686/concert-logo-blog-banner-templateView licenseNurse from Great Britainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408099/nurse-from-great-britainFree Image from public domain license