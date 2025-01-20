Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundhandspeople walkingskypeoplecrosschurchartNa strastnoĭ nedi︠e︡li︠e︡ =: La semaine de la passion by Mikhail Markianovich GermashevOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2088 x 3216 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView licenseView of church in Santiago de Cuba(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368630/view-church-santiago-cubaFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: Corpsman with supply pouch and packhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510015/medicine-military-equipment-corpsman-with-supply-pouch-and-packFree Image from public domain licenseReligious faith Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: Corpsman with packhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510083/medicine-military-equipment-corpsman-with-packFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRed Squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358300/red-squareFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStreet scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369231/street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVue de l'Hôtel Bullion, Rue J.J. Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413820/vue-lhotel-bullion-rue-jj-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldiers arriving at hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331683/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791477/together-pray-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseView in Santiago Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355115/view-santiago-streetFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603096/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMajor Nathaniel W. Faxonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390394/major-nathaniel-faxonFree Image from public domain licenseChurch community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660825/church-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEd. à St. Omer Surellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499739/ed-st-omer-surelleFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseStreet scene, Arroya, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313778/street-scene-arroya-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791488/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKhristosʹ voskrese!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408117/khristos-voskreseFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseStreet scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367589/street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChief Surgeon's office, Nevers, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379827/chief-surgeons-office-nevers-franceFree Image from public domain licenseChurch community Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660829/church-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a nurse 10 by E Crapperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408422/portrait-nurse-crapperFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926216/church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed Cross Nurse by Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373207/red-cross-nurse-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBronze Star Medalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349293/bronze-star-medalFree Image from public domain licenseChurch online Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508025/church-online-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAwarding of the Bronze Starhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349288/awarding-the-bronze-starFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499087/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLe pauvre malade conduit a l'Hopital by Jean Henri Marlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376040/pauvre-malade-conduit-lhopital-jean-henri-marletFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827529/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital No. 202, Orleans, France: Front view of library building, part of hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460484/photo-image-hospital-sky-personFree Image from public domain license