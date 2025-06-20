rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A young nurse by Konstantin Egorovich Makovskii
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationportrait
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frant︠s︡uzskai︠a︡ sestra miloserdīi︠a︡
Frant︠s︡uzskai︠a︡ sestra miloserdīi︠a︡
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408138/frantsuzskaia-sestra-miloserdiiaFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prière pour la France
Prière pour la France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386827/priere-pour-franceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Nurse helping a male patient stand
Nurse helping a male patient stand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408301/nurse-helping-male-patient-standFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Ces anges des champs de bataille
Ces anges des champs de bataille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511072/ces-anges-des-champs-batailleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a nurse looking over her right shoulder
Portrait of a nurse looking over her right shoulder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407956/portrait-nurse-looking-over-her-right-shoulderFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Nun pouring water into a cup for a wounded soldier
Nun pouring water into a cup for a wounded soldier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408067/nun-pouring-water-into-cup-for-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
King George Military Hospital, sister
King George Military Hospital, sister
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408530/king-george-military-hospital-sisterFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pour l'empereur! Pour le Japon!
Pour l'empereur! Pour le Japon!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408078/pour-lempereur-pour-japonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Buttercup Day, 3rd May
Buttercup Day, 3rd May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511345/buttercup-day-3rd-mayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Khristosʹ voskrese!
Khristosʹ voskrese!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408117/khristos-voskreseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Nurse wearing St. John's Ambulance armband
Nurse wearing St. John's Ambulance armband
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408392/nurse-wearing-st-johns-ambulance-armbandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sous l'étendard de nous petits soldats
Sous l'étendard de nous petits soldats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511132/sous-letendard-nous-petits-soldatsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Nurse sitting with right arm extended by J W Tattersall and Co
Nurse sitting with right arm extended by J W Tattersall and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408362/nurse-sitting-with-right-arm-extended-tattersall-andFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a nurse 5
Portrait of a nurse 5
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408418/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
It's great to say you're going to faint, she'll hold you in her arms, while you look up into her eyes, admiring all her…
It's great to say you're going to faint, she'll hold you in her arms, while you look up into her eyes, admiring all her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509539/image-hand-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
"--geheilt, gesundet: nun seid Gott befohlen! by Max Schüler
"--geheilt, gesundet: nun seid Gott befohlen! by Max Schüler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408191/geheilt-gesundet-nun-seid-gott-befohlen-max-schulerFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Thou, to whom. 3
Thou, to whom. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386769/thou-whomFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Die Heldin by L (Luis) Usabal
Die Heldin by L (Luis) Usabal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408205/die-heldin-luis-usabalFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a nurse 13
Portrait of a nurse 13
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408428/portrait-nurseFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patient and two nurses
Patient and two nurses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383974/patient-and-two-nursesFree Image from public domain license