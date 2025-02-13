Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalfaceframemedicinepersoncrossartbuildingPisʹmo prervano by Vasilii Vasil evich VereshchaginOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 2736 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePisʹmo ostalosʹ ne okonchenimʺ by Vasilii Vasil evich Vereshchaginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408143/pismo-ostalos-okonchenim-vasilii-vasil-evich-vereshchaginFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397203/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSun of my soul. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386878/sun-soulFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesu, lover of my soul. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386778/jesu-lover-soulFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun serving a drink to a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408048/nun-serving-drink-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseNew York, Blackwell's Island, Hospital for Incurableshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339933/new-york-blackwells-island-hospital-for-incurablesFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Ward 4, used for mastoid caseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHospital editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10796108/hospital-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded American soldier reading newspaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331696/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270543/online-doctor-instagram-post-templateView licenseMort de Gilbert a l'Hotel Dieuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469971/mort-gilbert-lhotel-dieuFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView license-Je vous promets dans trois ou quatre jours une petite promenade en voiture by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416363/image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416856/diverse-healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseBonnie J. Conneranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509233/bonnie-conneranFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449061/diverse-healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseVʺ gospitali︠e︡ by Vasilii Vasil evich Vereshchaginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408135/gospitalie-vasilii-vasil-evich-vereshchaginFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417167/healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseRedhill, England. Earlswood Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469921/redhill-england-earlswood-asylumFree Image from public domain licenseHospital editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798983/hospital-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Patients receive reading materialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445093/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseThe West-End Hospital for Paralysis and Epilepsy, Welbeck-Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469897/the-west-end-hospital-for-paralysis-and-epilepsy-welbeck-streetFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse reading a letter to a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408009/nurse-reading-letter-patientFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819705/medical-emergency-poster-templateView licenseGymnastics - Medical: Nurse helping bedridden patient with therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320428/gymnastics-medical-nurse-helping-bedridden-patient-with-therapyFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798249/pharmacy-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Rover (Hospital shiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340325/red-rover-hospital-shipFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseThe First Italian Hospital in London- Queen's Square, Bloomsbury: Four scenes from the Italian Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469818/image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902150/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHospital for incurables, Blackwell's Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361504/hospital-for-incurables-blackwells-islandFree Image from public domain license