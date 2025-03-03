Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersoncrossvintagelogopublic domainillustrationportraitsNihon Sekijūjisha sōsai Kan'in no Miya Denka, Aikoku Fujinkai sōsai Kan'in no Miya Hi DenkaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3322 x 2093 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensePortraits of Japanese Imperial Higness and two female executive members of Aikoku Fujinkaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408168/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseHakuaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408184/hakuaiFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseNihon Sekijūjisha ehagaki. Dai 1, Komatsu no Miya Akihito Shinō Denka, Akihito Shinō Hi Yoriko Denka by Tsuneto Sanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408188/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509308/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509300/photo-image-background-face-booksFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseNihon Sekijūjisha ehagaki. Dai 2, Hakusaku Sano Tsunetami Kakka, Shishaku Ogyū Wataru Kakka, Danshaku Hanabusa Yoshimoto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408172/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGorgas Medal (obverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480253/gorgas-medal-obverseFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509299/photo-image-paper-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNihon Sekijūjisha Tokushi Kango Fujinkai Kyōto Shikai, Dai 10-kai Sōkai Kinen, Takashimaya Iida Gofukuten kinsei =: The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408182/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library. October 4, 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509275/honorary-consultants-the-army-medical-library-october-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library. October 4, 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509273/honorary-consultants-the-army-medical-library-october-1945Free Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLes souverains mauditshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406945/les-souverains-mauditsFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982870/hair-salon-logo-template-editable-textView licenseDrs. Leake and Fishbein at consultants meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360269/drs-leake-and-fishbein-consultants-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling female small business owner at a cash registerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912552/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView licenseLeadership standing in front of a windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360274/leadership-standing-front-windowFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling female small business owner at a cash registerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912612/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView licenseViets, Davison, and Keys at Consultants 1951 meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360293/viets-davison-and-keys-consultants-1951-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Smiling patient in bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334801/photo-image-flower-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling female small business owner at a cash registerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912755/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView licenseFifth annual meeting of Association of Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441311/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling female small business owner at a cash registerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912627/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView licenseRetirement ceremonies for Dr. R. E. Dyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509181/retirement-ceremonies-for-dr-dyerFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 40, Liverpool, England: Lounge room in the Nurses' homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448895/photo-image-potted-plant-flower-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574660/business-management-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library. 5 October 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509258/honorary-consultants-the-army-medical-library-october-1944Free Image from public domain license