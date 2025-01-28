rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nichi-Ro sen'eki kyūgo kinen: kaku miyabi denka oyobi kaku kifujin no hōtaimaki : yobi byōin ni okeru kyūgohan no kinmu
Save
Edit Image
hospitalbookpersonbuildingmanvintagedoctorspublic domain
Men's health package Facebook post template
Men's health package Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView license
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintings
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511252/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-room-with-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Group photo of nurses and convalescing soldiers
Group photo of nurses and convalescing soldiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311562/group-photo-nurses-and-convalescing-soldiersFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable poster template
Healthcare center editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frames
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frames
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331642/photo-image-hospital-frames-personFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patients
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334691/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: General treatment room
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: General treatment room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468335/us-army-fitzsimons-general-hospital-denver-co-general-treatment-roomFree Image from public domain license
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Interior view- Ward, ARC Hospital No. 21
Interior view- Ward, ARC Hospital No. 21
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354524/interior-view-ward-arc-hospital-noFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapy
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428253/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses with a group of…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses with a group of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334804/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Annual physical exam Facebook post template
Annual physical exam Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView license
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and text
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView license
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Operating Room
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327201/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital, Camp Mills, N.Y: Interior view- Ward for general cases
U.S. Army. Base Hospital, Camp Mills, N.Y: Interior view- Ward for general cases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468855/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center blog banner template, editable text
Healthcare center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644545/healthcare-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Children's Ward
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Children's Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327250/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Home health care
Home health care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram story template, editable social media design
Healthcare center Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644550/healthcare-center-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.16, Coblenz, Germany: Education of the wounded- Reconstruction Ward
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.16, Coblenz, Germany: Education of the wounded- Reconstruction Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452632/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template
Medical center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Operating Room
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327330/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050149/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
U.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473081/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331634/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Clemens Pirquet
Clemens Pirquet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490965/clemens-pirquetFree Image from public domain license
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
U. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Surgical ward no. 5
U. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Surgical ward no. 5
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459450/army-hospital-number-101-st-nazaire-france-surgical-ward-noFree Image from public domain license
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- First Aid or Emergency Operating Room
Central Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- First Aid or Emergency Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327317/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license