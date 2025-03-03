Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersoncrossartvintagelogopublic domainNihon Sekijūjisha ehagaki. Dai 1, Komatsu no Miya Akihito Shinō Denka, Akihito Shinō Hi Yoriko Denka by Tsuneto Sano
Original public domain image from National Library of Medicine Nihon Sekijūjisha ehagaki. Dai 2, Hakusaku Sano Tsunetami Kakka, Shishaku Ogyū Wataru Kakka, Danshaku Hanabusa Yoshimoto… Nihon Sekijūjisha Tokushi Kango Fujinkai Kyōto Shikai, Dai 10-kai Sōkai Kinen, Takashimaya Iida Gofukuten kinsei =: The…
Portraits of Japanese Imperial Higness and two female executive members of Aikoku Fujinkai
Kaku Miya Hi Denka hōtai goseizōchū no kōkei Dai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko
Dai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sombei
Japanese nurse on Red Cross ship Jinsen ni okeru Nihon fujin Roshia fushōhei kango =: Japanese ladies nursing wounded Russians at Chemulpo
Dai Nihon rokuju yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1857-61 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
Senchi ni okeru Sekijūjisha Kyūgohan: Nihon Sekijūjisha Sōkai kinen Japanese nurses and a doctor treat a patient on a Japanese Red Cross hospital ship
Dai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sambei
Dai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sombei Dai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sombei
Traditional Japanese woodblock print
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi Mission de la Croix-Rouge Japonaise, Hôpital, no 4 bis: infirmieres avec pansements de visite