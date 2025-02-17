Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundpaperflowershospitalfacepersonartmanIn the hospital by Fritz QuidenusOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 771 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2078 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539203/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man collage element, sky mixed media illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212411/flower-face-man-collage-element-sky-mixed-media-illustration-editable-designView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man background, sky mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393890/imageView licenseNurse tending to little boy in bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347812/nurse-tending-little-boy-bedFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212414/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428253/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head man, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355775/floral-head-man-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view- First Aid Station, Dijon, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411985/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213185/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseLa visite a l'hôpitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406977/visite-lhopitalFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9450293/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331634/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing George Military Hospital, Cara Countess of Straffordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409090/king-george-military-hospital-cara-countess-straffordFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213226/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: General treatment roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468335/us-army-fitzsimons-general-hospital-denver-co-general-treatment-roomFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212412/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-sky-background-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 18, Bazoilles, France: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437645/army-base-hospital-number-18-bazoilles-france-interior-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love podcast Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650877/self-love-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 52, Rimaucourt, France: General view of ward one, wounded being dressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456123/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing George Military Hospital, hospital ward 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409066/king-george-military-hospital-hospital-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-motivation podcast Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650873/self-motivation-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseARC Hospital No. 109, nurse feeding patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354518/arc-hospital-no-109-nurse-feeding-patientFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213210/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Outside ward building No. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420003/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 116, Brazoilles, France: Fracture Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460053/us-army-base-hospital-no-116-brazoilles-france-fracture-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier being attended to by Red Cross Nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331540/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSenior doctor, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206388/senior-doctor-green-color-remix-editable-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Extension rack for armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334893/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539404/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHelio Ward Center, Fitzsimons General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354689/helio-ward-center-fitzsimons-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 68, Mars, France: Ward no. 7, surgical wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457203/army-base-hospital-number-68-mars-france-ward-no-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseTransportation of a wounded patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408170/transportation-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain license