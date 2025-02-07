rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A nurse and an amputee
Save
Edit Image
handhospitalfacewoodenpersoncrossartman
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Patients receive reading material
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Patients receive reading material
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445093/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Health & medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two nurses tending a wounded patient
Two nurses tending a wounded patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408173/two-nurses-tending-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Facebook post template
Health checkup packages Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985636/health-checkup-packages-facebook-post-templateView license
Transportation of a wounded patient
Transportation of a wounded patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408170/transportation-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital room
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a hospital room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511255/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-hospital-roomFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
A ward in a military hospital showing two convalescents and two bed-ridden patients. Wood engraving after Cham, 1870.
A ward in a military hospital showing two convalescents and two bed-ridden patients. Wood engraving after Cham, 1870.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008487/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
U. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Ward 4, used for mastoid cases
U. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Ward 4, used for mastoid cases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Diverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable design
Diverse healthcare workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416856/diverse-healthcare-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Hospital patient doctor clinic.
Hospital patient doctor clinic.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008395/image-background-face-paperView license
Diverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Diverse healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449061/diverse-healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Royal Hospital Haslar: a soldier on crutches with an amputated leg, wounded after the Battle of the Alma. Wood engraving…
Royal Hospital Haslar: a soldier on crutches with an amputated leg, wounded after the Battle of the Alma. Wood engraving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986174/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services blog banner template, editable text
Hospital services blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504907/hospital-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two sailors with amputated legs, an eyepatch and an amputated arm moving with the aid of crutches. Etching by S.B., 1783.
Two sailors with amputated legs, an eyepatch and an amputated arm moving with the aid of crutches. Etching by S.B., 1783.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981437/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504911/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army, Stark General Hospital, Charleston, SC: Physical therapist aide bandages a soldier's stump
U.S. Army, Stark General Hospital, Charleston, SC: Physical therapist aide bandages a soldier's stump
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469436/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cancer support charity Facebook post template, editable design
Cancer support charity Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684611/cancer-support-charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
PNG Hospital patient clinic adult.
PNG Hospital patient clinic adult.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12064766/png-white-background-faceView license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945834/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: Big Chief Henry of Chippewa Tribe enjoying a piece of chocolate although…
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 41, Paris, France: Big Chief Henry of Chippewa Tribe enjoying a piece of chocolate although…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455474/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
Men's health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680548/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Artificial limbs: Amputee
Artificial limbs: Amputee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382117/artificial-limbs-amputeeFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template
Medical center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Artificial limbs: Amputee
Artificial limbs: Amputee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382271/artificial-limbs-amputeeFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template
Health check-up poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820070/health-check-up-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instruction
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instruction
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wounds: Leg
Wounds: Leg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409939/wounds-legFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Facebook post template, editable design
Doctor's appointment Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333449/doctors-appointment-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Interior view of one of the wards
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Interior view of one of the wards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467609/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Healthcare workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430330/healthcare-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Nurse taking the temperature of a patient, 95th Evacuation Hospital
Nurse taking the temperature of a patient, 95th Evacuation Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350240/nurse-taking-the-temperature-patient-95th-evacuation-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health center Facebook post template, editable design
Health center Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331481/health-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- Adult Female Dependents
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- Adult Female Dependents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472768/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: ARC canteen workers distribute tobacco to wounded soldiers. (note Balkan Frames)
U.S. American National Red Cross: ARC canteen workers distribute tobacco to wounded soldiers. (note Balkan Frames)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412073/photo-image-hospital-face-framesFree Image from public domain license