Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballfacepersoncrosssportsvintagelogopublic domainIn aid of the BritishOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 741 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3293 x 2034 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage baseball logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424731/vintage-baseball-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHard hit!: External injuries slight, heart seriously effectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408222/hard-hit-external-injuries-slight-heart-seriously-effectedFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWho's afraid of powder!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408236/whos-afraid-powderFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBroken legs or heads, yield to medic art, but what can you do, for a broken heart?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408239/image-heart-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578224/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseKaku Miya Hi Denka hōtai goseizōchū no kōkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408180/kaku-miya-denka-hotai-goseizochu-kokeiFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounded soldiers getting off the ship by Harry Paynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408077/wounded-soldiers-getting-off-the-ship-harry-payneFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse from Great Britainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408099/nurse-from-great-britainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386882/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensePrière pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386827/priere-pour-franceFree Image from public domain license3D sportive African American women illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234475/sportive-african-american-women-illustration-editable-designView licenseKissing the nurse's handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407986/kissing-the-nurses-handsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match background, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseQueen of the earth. 2. Chorushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386881/queen-the-earth-chorusFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseRokoku fushōhei no shujutsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408183/rokoku-fushohei-shujutsuFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseChild wearing red cross helmet and gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408228/child-wearing-red-cross-helmet-and-gownFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup photo of two Red Cross nurses and six convalescing soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311593/group-photo-two-red-cross-nurses-and-six-convalescing-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseLive football Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13511378/live-football-instagram-post-templateView licenseA nurse and an amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408201/nurse-and-amputeeFree Image from public domain licenseFootball club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13515896/football-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseGroup photo of nurses and convalescing soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311562/group-photo-nurses-and-convalescing-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese nurse in front of a half of the Red Cross symbolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408158/japanese-nurse-front-half-the-red-cross-symbolFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup photo of nurses, convalescing soldiers, and friarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383940/group-photo-nurses-convalescing-soldiers-and-friarsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTwo nurses in an open fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408137/two-nurses-open-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse from Russiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408089/nurse-from-russiaFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal tennis club logo template, business branding, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7599549/imageView licenseNurse from Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408087/nurse-from-italyFree Image from public domain license