Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplechurchartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationDas Lied von der Glocke by F ElssnerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2195 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSchillerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497915/schillerFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSchillerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497926/schillerFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohann C. F. von Schillerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497928/johann-von-schillerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936303/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDer Arzthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374776/der-arztFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSchillerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497913/schillerFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVor der Haustür sitzt ein alter Mann, dabei eine Magd und zwei Kinder, null by johann friedrich morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942583/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Triptych with Virgin and Child, ca. 1475 – 1480 (ca. 1485 – 1490) by hugo van der goes, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151502/photo-png-frame-personFree PNG from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Elizabeth with Saint John the Baptist and a male and a female donor.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995310/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist with Mary and Martha. Lithograph by C. Hahn, 184-, after J. Hübner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961575/christ-with-mary-and-martha-lithograph-hahn-184-after-hubnerFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseDer Kinderarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378236/der-kinderarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693530/praise-the-lord-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEin Fürst mit seinem Gefolge an einer verschlossenen Tür, neben der ein erschöpfter Mann sitzt, null by christian sambachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942508/image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Christ Child, follower of Jan Joest of Kalkarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184880/image-birth-christ-aura-public-domain-mysticalFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Three Kings (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Santacrocehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150394/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10978532/belive-godView licenseChristian Friedrich Eggerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393527/christian-friedrich-eggertFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723550/believe-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMedieval surgery chaotic scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992191/janusFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940042/belive-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Michael stands upon the defeated devil; Saint Peter and Saint Benedict flank him; above the Virgin and child sit among…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987712/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590909/worship-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDr. Fesslerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390092/dr-fesslerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590919/worship-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDas Lied von der Glocke by Josef Alberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260030/das-lied-von-der-glocke-josef-albertFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194788/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn itinerant medicine vendor and his assistants being pelted off stage with stones from an angry audience. Engraving by C.F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009519/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license