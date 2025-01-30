Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalfacebookpersonsportsswordsartbuildingBilliard terms illustrated. "Tucked up!" by Percy V (Percy Venner) BradshawOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 769 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3264 x 2093 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAccident insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397331/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license...Et le mien ne drogue pas! by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416311/et-mien-drogue-pas-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseCompany meetup blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650452/company-meetup-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMedical instruments and apparatus: Diagram of a bedside tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412901/medical-instruments-and-apparatus-diagram-bedside-tableFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license-Je vous promets dans trois ou quatre jours une petite promenade en voiture by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416363/image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn improvised operating room at a trachoma clinic in Lebanon, Missouri, 1923https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371922/improvised-operating-room-trachoma-clinic-lebanon-missouri-1923Free Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: Jolly - a star pool playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383018/leek-island-military-hospital-jolly-star-pool-playerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: X-ray bedside apparatushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438141/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseTsuba with a Snake and a Monkey on a Pine Branch (late 19th-early 20th century) by Yokoyama Masayukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145624/photo-image-baseball-sports-swordFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Interior of one of 7 Medical Service Officers' Wardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458645/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licensePublic Health: A child with influenza, her mother, and a visiting nurse from a local Child Welfare Associationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336346/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 23, Vittel, France: Ward in building 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470193/army-base-hospital-number-23-vittel-france-ward-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseKnight battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663841/knight-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHospitals- Gyn. and Obstetric: Obstetrical ward of the Home for the Friendlesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336227/hospitals-gyn-and-obstetric-obstetrical-ward-the-home-for-the-friendlessFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993732/skiing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 65, Kerhnon, France: Dry househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457127/army-base-hospital-number-65-kerhnon-france-dry-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseSir William Osler seated at bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436270/sir-william-osler-seated-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseDragon fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663844/dragon-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 99, Hyeres, France: Convalescent ward, Hotel Constebellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459072/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504556/healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisite des Docteurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413387/visite-des-docteursFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459331/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Bedside occupational therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428257/base-hospital-no-chateauroux-france-bedside-occupational-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504554/healthcare-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.26, Noyers, France: Interior view- Small operating room for pus caseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444825/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504560/healthcare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHospitals - Military: Interior of completed ward from war demonstration hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509889/photo-image-hospital-building-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478611/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.26, St. Aignan, France: Ward for dental patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445007/us-army-camp-hospital-no26-st-aignan-france-ward-for-dental-patientsFree Image from public domain license