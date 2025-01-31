rawpixel
U.S. Army Nurse Corps, 1901-1951. 2
hospitalfacemedicinepersonbuildingmanvintagedoctors
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Thoracic surgery in progress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348712/thoracic-surgery-progressFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView license
Treatment at the 132nd General Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351546/treatment-the-132nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Interior view of an operating room, 127th General Hospital, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352427/interior-view-operating-room-127th-general-hospital-franceFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army Nurse Corps, 1901-1951. 7
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409118/us-army-nurse-corps-1901-1951Free Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgical procedure at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351222/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surgical team headed by Maj. Howard W. Jones, of 325 Hawthorne Rd., Baltimore, Md., operates on soldier of 30th Division 9th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350377/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView license
X-ray machine used at Walter Reed General Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349552/x-ray-machine-used-walter-reed-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Operating Room nurse with instruments
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453488/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729993/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Preparing for Operation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471097/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-preparing-for-operationFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army, Ashford General Hospital, White Sulphur Springs, WV: View of therapeutic gymnasium with staff and patients working
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471723/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Receiving communion at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351152/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 30, Mayen, Germany: Interior view- Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463480/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9410593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Operating room in the 28th General Hospital, Fort Chartreuse, Liege, Belgium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350880/operating-room-the-28th-general-hospital-fort-chartreuse-liege-belgiumFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Awarding of the Purple Heart at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351154/photo-image-background-heart-paperFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgery to insert a catheter into a rabbit for drug development research
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365821/surgery-insert-catheter-into-rabbit-for-drug-development-researchFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Physical therapy at the 39th General Hospital, New Zealand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350989/physical-therapy-the-39th-general-hospital-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: General operating room during an appendectomy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466381/photo-image-hospital-face-lightFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547582/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.35, Winchester, England: Interior view- Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448747/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395457/world-health-day-facebook-post-templateView license
A leg cast being removed from a patient in the 251st Station Hospital, Cape Gloucester, N.B., September 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348718/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Army Nurses in operating room at 40th General Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353456/army-nurses-operating-room-40th-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain license