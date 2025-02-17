Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagehearthospitalfacepersonsportsbuildingmanvintageU.S. Army Nurse Corps, 1901-1951. 7Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 754 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 2005 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHuman medication poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498380/human-medication-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Nurse Corps, 1901-1951. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409108/us-army-nurse-corps-1901-1951Free Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior view of an operating room, 127th General Hospital, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352427/interior-view-operating-room-127th-general-hospital-franceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539556/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApplication of a cast in the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352062/application-cast-the-65th-station-hospital-darwin-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.11, St. Nazaire, France: Laboratory- Taking blood for Wasserman Testhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443882/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital, Camp Meade, Maryland: Surgical wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470859/us-army-base-hospital-camp-meade-maryland-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No.54, Base G, Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea.: Maj. Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410268/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061799/mens-health-blog-banner-templateView licenseHead x-rayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436821/head-x-rayFree Image from public domain licenseWorld health day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460435/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA leg cast being removed from a patient in the 251st Station Hospital, Cape Gloucester, N.B., September 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348718/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952500/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing George Military Hospital, throat and nose department, Dr. Murrisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409101/king-george-military-hospital-throat-and-nose-department-dr-murrisonFree Image from public domain licenseCardio running yellow background, 3d remix vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10780204/cardio-running-yellow-background-remix-vector-illustrationView licenseOperating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352252/operating-room-procedure-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseReceiving communion at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351152/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseSan Antonio Aviation Cadet Center: Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416197/san-antonio-aviation-cadet-center-medical-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseChiropractic center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089834/chiropractic-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTreatment at the 132nd General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351546/treatment-the-132nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseSurgical team headed by Maj. Howard W. Jones, of 325 Hawthorne Rd., Baltimore, Md., operates on soldier of 30th Division 9th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350377/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940471/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Reconstruction Aide giving bedside instructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467996/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army Camp Hospital No. 14, Issoudon, France: Operating room, Aviation field, 3rd Aviation Instruction Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444128/photo-image-hospital-wooden-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseSchool nursinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358034/school-nursingFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sports top editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690370/mens-sports-top-editable-mockupView licenseVD treatment center: Physician and nurse prepare intravenous formulahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433869/treatment-center-physician-and-nurse-prepare-intravenous-formulaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052094/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseWalter Reed Army Medical Center--Lieutenant Geraldine Barthelemy, occupational therapist, instructs an amputee in the use of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348445/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license