Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorseanimalhospitalpersonhousebuildingvintagecarCity Hospital and ambulance, Easton, PaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3214 x 2029 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseEaston Hospital, Easton, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409126/easton-hospital-eastonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHospital Hdqr's. at Arroya, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510194/hospital-hdqrs-arroya-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 16, New Haven, Conn: Nurses Quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417316/us-army-general-hospital-no-16-new-haven-conn-nurses-quartersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe New Jefferson Medical College Buildingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374165/the-new-jefferson-medical-college-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseAmbulances and supply wagonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368726/ambulances-and-supply-wagonsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital trainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436948/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseHarbor, New York City (c. 1890) by Seneca Ray Stoddardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773792/harbor-new-york-city-c-1890-seneca-ray-stoddardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Nurses' funeralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436627/army-base-hospital-number-17-dijon-france-nurses-funeralFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseEastern Hospital for the Insane, Kankakee, Ill: Delivery Wagon for Baked Goodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327659/eastern-hospital-for-the-insane-kankakee-ill-delivery-wagon-for-baked-goodsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon Hospital with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470001/london-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 49, Menton, France: Hotel Bretagna and Personnelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464049/photo-image-horse-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFront Street Nome Looking East (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775047/front-street-nome-looking-east-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDepartment's Surgeon's Headquarters, Fort Sam Houstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367642/departments-surgeons-headquarters-fort-sam-houstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAmbulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLong Island College Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366434/long-island-college-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseSanitary engineering: Streets after paving for mosquito control in Colon, Panamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415181/photo-image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295526/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseSt. George's Hospital: Lanesborough Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469948/st-georges-hospital-lanesborough-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295524/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseLondon. Hospital for Consumption and Diseases of the Chest (Brompton): General view with street scene (Fulham Road)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330260/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295523/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseU.S. Army. Station Hospital, Bolling Field, Washington, D.C: Exterior view- Station Dispensary under constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453359/photo-image-construction-hospital-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseAmbulance and Model - 1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355072/ambulance-and-model-1900Free Image from public domain license