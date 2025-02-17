Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacemedicinepersonartmanvintagedoctor'sA visit to the doctorOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 823 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3007 x 2063 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe chirurgien de villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373614/chirurgien-villageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseLe Chirurgien de Campagnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373595/chirurgien-campagneFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357905/home-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseIn manibus vestris vita est, etasque parentis by Francesco Pedrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373598/manibus-vestris-vita-est-etasque-parentis-francesco-pedroFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa visite du médecin by Montigneulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407195/visite-medecin-montigneulFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licensethis goes badly by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376369/this-goes-badly-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA young man removing a bandage from his hand, while an old woman offers him another; representing the sense of touch.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994406/image-cartoon-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseLa chambre de Cornélius Herz à Bournemouth by Eug (Eugene) Detehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406943/chambre-cornelius-herz-bournemouth-eug-eugene-deteFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA surgeon (whose features resemble a monkey's) is treating the foot of an elderly man, his concerned wife observes the scene…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814938/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseThe Village Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270302/online-doctor-consultation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797106/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseGrandpa's Torments by J T Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376912/grandpas-torments-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeon General C. Everette Koop observes a physical therapist working on a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510556/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9410593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA rural surgeon treating an elderly man's foot, in the background an assistant is mixing a concoction with a pestle and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987583/image-background-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA rural surgeon treating an elderly man's foot, in the background an assistant is mixing a concoction with a pestle and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005765/image-background-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain license