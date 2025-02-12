Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplecrossmanvintageworld war ipublic domaincityU.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses with stretchers at ambulancesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2705 x 2129 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412186/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464974/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410584/ambulances-french-motorcycle-ambulance-with-driver-attendants-and-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410806/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Receiving patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442506/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-receiving-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412144/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAmerican Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439170/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-unloading-woundedFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 33, Brest, France: Unloading patients from ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448352/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded arriving at hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331698/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Ambulanceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333770/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411976/us-american-national-red-cross-american-wounded-arrive-arc-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital trainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437073/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseReceiving patients at Dalny Field Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367582/receiving-patients-dalny-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Interior view- Receiving Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462295/us-army-camp-hospital-no52-mans-france-interior-view-receiving-wardFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAmbulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNorton-Harjes Ambulance Company RC #54 Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511399/norton-harjes-ambulance-company-54-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471050/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-unloading-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseHuman rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Selleningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498214/dr-selleningsFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451792/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630592/positivity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464512/us-army-field-hospital-no-15-montreuil-france-receiving-woundedFree Image from public domain license