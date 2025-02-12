rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
U.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses with stretchers at ambulances
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplecrossmanvintageworld war ipublic domaincity
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1
U.S. American National Red Cross: Nurses loading patient onto ambulance at Base Hospital No. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412186/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patients
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royaumiex, France: Trucks used to transport gassed patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464974/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ambulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patient
Ambulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410584/ambulances-french-motorcycle-ambulance-with-driver-attendants-and-patientFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ambulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, France
Ambulances: Wounded soldiers unloaded at 15th Field Hospital near Montreuil, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410806/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Receiving patients
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Receiving patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442506/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-receiving-patientsFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospital
U.S. American National Red Cross: Emergency case being carried into ARC Naval Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412144/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
American Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading wounded
American Red Cross Hospital, Toul, France: Unloading wounded
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439170/american-red-cross-hospital-toul-france-unloading-woundedFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 33, Brest, France: Unloading patients from ambulance
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 33, Brest, France: Unloading patients from ambulance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448352/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331698/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Ambulances
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Ambulances
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333770/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospital
U.S. American National Red Cross: American wounded arrive at ARC Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411976/us-american-national-red-cross-american-wounded-arrive-arc-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital train
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 17, Dijon, France: Evacuating wounded from a hospital train
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437073/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Receiving patients at Dalny Field Hospital
Receiving patients at Dalny Field Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367582/receiving-patients-dalny-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Interior view- Receiving Ward
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Interior view- Receiving Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462295/us-army-camp-hospital-no52-mans-france-interior-view-receiving-wardFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Ambulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulance
Ambulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Norton-Harjes Ambulance Company RC #54 France
Norton-Harjes Ambulance Company RC #54 France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511399/norton-harjes-ambulance-company-54-franceFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patients
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Unloading patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471050/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-unloading-patientsFree Image from public domain license
Human rights Instagram post template, editable text
Human rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Sellenings
Dr. Sellenings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498214/dr-selleningsFree Image from public domain license
voting Instagram post template, editable text
voting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 1, Sebastopol, France: Loading wounded men into ambulances which carry them to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451792/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote Facebook story template
Positivity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630592/positivity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving wounded
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving wounded
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464512/us-army-field-hospital-no-15-montreuil-france-receiving-woundedFree Image from public domain license