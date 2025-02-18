rawpixel
Medicine at sea: The Submarine Appendectomy
Men's health package Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView license
Old-Time Surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366806/old-time-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439682/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
Annual physical exam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597993/annual-physical-examView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, Quantico, VA: Operating room during surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325170/us-naval-hospital-quantico-va-operating-room-during-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729993/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgeons performing an operation at the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356580/surgeons-performing-operation-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
Working women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Surgical Clinic-Prof. Nicholas Senn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498450/surgical-clinic-prof-nicholas-sennFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clinical amphitheater
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434471/clinical-amphitheaterFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Heart surgery in progress at the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345859/heart-surgery-progress-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439750/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941860/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439735/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439694/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView license
Hopital Indigene de Baragwanath, Johannesburg, South Africa: Connaissance de l'Afrique du Sud - pamphlet with halftones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331203/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical service presentation template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940953/medical-service-presentation-template-customizable-designView license
Dr. Péan and his surgery class before the operation by Henri Gervex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490599/dr-pean-and-his-surgery-class-before-the-operation-henri-gervexFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939186/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: View of Operation in progress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332339/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Upper Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366680/upper-operating-roomFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
University of Virginia Hospital: Operating Amphitheater scene in 1914
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329194/university-virginia-hospital-operating-amphitheater-scene-1914Free Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in use
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324947/us-naval-hospital-beaufort-sc-main-operating-room-useFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.35, Winchester, England: Interior view- Operating Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448747/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945120/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 21, Rouen, France: Operation on a soldier with a shrapnel wound in neck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470162/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license