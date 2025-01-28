rawpixel
USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Nurse and Doctor work on patient in clinic
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Ear, nose and throat clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437818/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: Scene in dental office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425954/army-base-hospital-number-tours-france-scene-dental-officeFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Camp Hospital No. 20, Souge, France: Interior, x-ray room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444346/us-army-camp-hospital-no-20-souge-france-interior-x-ray-roomFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inspection Of The Eyes: School Of Aviation Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368577/inspection-the-eyes-school-aviation-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
King George Military Hospital, throat and nose department, Dr. Murrison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409101/king-george-military-hospital-throat-and-nose-department-dr-murrisonFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344468/ear-nose-and-throat-clinicFree Image from public domain license
General hospital Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest x-ray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436822/chest-x-rayFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Savenay, France: Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Department
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458461/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Interior of ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334042/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: Eye, ear, nose and throat clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466369/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView license
U. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Surgical ward no. 5
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459450/army-hospital-number-101-st-nazaire-france-surgical-ward-noFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Lillian Turner, surgical care nurse, attends a bandaged child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365542/miss-lillian-turner-surgical-care-nurse-attends-bandaged-childFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Dressings - Building No. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420639/base-hospital-number-vauclaire-france-dressings-building-noFree Image from public domain license
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Clinical Center physician checks on patient while a nurse assists
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356522/clinical-center-physician-checks-patient-while-nurse-assistsFree Image from public domain license
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: General treatment room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468335/us-army-fitzsimons-general-hospital-denver-co-general-treatment-roomFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
U. S. Army Hospital Number 32, Contrexville, France: Eye clinic, Captain Burns' office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441985/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564376/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
NIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363631/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, Quantico, VA: Doctor and nurse check a child patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325222/us-naval-hospital-quantico-va-doctor-and-nurse-check-child-patientFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare Services blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Air Force Hospital, Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA: Dental clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472400/us-air-force-hospital-travis-air-force-base-fairfield-ca-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain license
Medical center blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 36, Nantes, France: Interior view- X-Ray Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463849/us-army-evacuation-hospital-no-36-nantes-france-interior-view-x-ray-roomFree Image from public domain license