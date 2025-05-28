Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagefurnituremoneypublic domainillustrationScott & Bowne's Palatable Castor OilOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 660 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3167 x 1743 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRich and poor use: Porters Cough Balsamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373027/rich-and-poor-use-porters-cough-balsamFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting the sick by Jules Tavernierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407039/visiting-the-sick-jules-tavernierFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew York Hospital children's wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361859/new-york-hospital-childrens-wardFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseThe Queen's Visit to the East End- "Recovering" A Sketch at the London Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470006/the-queens-visit-the-east-end-recovering-sketch-the-london-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Malade Imaginairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374852/malade-imaginaireFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseGrandpa's Torments by J T Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376912/grandpas-torments-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseThe Christmas story in the children's hospital by William James Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406863/the-christmas-story-the-childrens-hospital-william-james-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseLa salud de los niños: Scott's Emulsion of pure cod liver oil with hypophosphiteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511093/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseThe Out-patient's Room in University College Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414176/the-out-patients-room-university-college-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseCréalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511129/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseLa migrainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427259/migraineFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseIn the children's hospital at Christmashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407043/the-childrens-hospital-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseHospital Sunday, re-opening of the Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, Chelseahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406902/hospital-sunday-re-opening-the-victoria-hospital-for-sick-children-chelseaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseNach Baden!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431661/nach-badenFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license"Words of comfort"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424452/words-comfortFree Image from public domain license3D financial savings lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715492/financial-savings-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseThe East London Hospital for Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439747/the-east-london-hospital-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633377/png-adult-cartoon-collageView licenseSixteenth century nursery by Francesco Petrarcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341218/sixteenth-century-nursery-francesco-petrarcaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHospitals - Pediatric servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340320/hospitals-pediatric-serviceFree Image from public domain license