Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalpersonbuildingvintagepublic domainillustrationlandscapecityDouglas & Stanton Hospitals, Washington, D.COriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3060 x 2138 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166018/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseFinley U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413931/finley-us-genl-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166036/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseCampbell U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413886/campbell-us-genl-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165990/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseJarvis U.S. Genl. Hospital, Baltimore, Mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425702/jarvis-us-genl-hospital-baltimoreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165940/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseMt. Pleasant Hospitals, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413943/mt-pleasant-hospitals-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165960/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Army, Armory Square Hospital, Washington, D.C, general view with Capitol in distancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453333/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCharity poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546489/charity-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBirds Eye View of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital: Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413928/birds-eye-view-lincoln-us-general-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView licenseCampbell Hospital. Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413883/campbell-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseSatterlee U.S.A. General Hospital, West Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414231/satterlee-usa-general-hospital-west-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHarewood Hospital, Washington D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413926/harewood-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital, Readville, Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409333/us-army-general-hospital-readville-massFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546524/charity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCitizens Volunteer Hospital Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414038/citizens-volunteer-hospital-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138105/charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDe Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410551/camp-general-hospital-davids-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546383/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMt. Pleasant Hospitals: Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413935/mt-pleasant-hospitals-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license3D female doctor at a hospital editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396705/female-doctor-hospital-editable-remixView licenseU.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413994/usa-general-hospital-mckims-mansion-baltimoreFree Image from public domain licenseFloral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army, Bushnell General Hospital, Brigham City, UT: Aerial viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469795/us-army-bushnell-general-hospital-brigham-city-ut-aerial-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brick wall mockup billboard sign designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12203764/editable-brick-wall-mockup-billboard-sign-designView licenseU.S. Army. Ward General Hospital, Newark, N.J: Rear Viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409431/us-army-ward-general-hospital-newark-nj-rear-viewFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732089/freedom-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCliffburne Hospital: Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413878/cliffburne-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hicks General Hospital, Baltimorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409245/us-army-hicks-general-hospital-baltimoreFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarver United States Gen'l Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425624/carver-united-states-genl-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCliffburne Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413874/cliffburne-hospitalFree Image from public domain license