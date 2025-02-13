Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalpersonartbuildingvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationThe Foundling HospitalOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2791 x 2143 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Foundling Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414106/the-foundling-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseSouth View of the Foundling Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439975/south-view-the-foundling-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Foundling Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414119/the-foundling-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987101/health-checkup-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe London Hospital in 1753.- From An Old Printhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470014/the-london-hospital-1753-from-old-printFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe North East View of Chelsea Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438749/the-north-east-view-chelsea-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. George's Hospital, about 1750https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469930/st-georges-hospital-about-1750Free Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Mary's Hospital, London, England: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330486/saint-marys-hospital-london-england-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseView of Guy's Hospital in Southwarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440485/view-guys-hospital-southwarkFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView licenseThe Foundling Hospital as it was when first builthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440147/the-foundling-hospital-was-when-first-builtFree Image from public domain licenseHuman medication poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498380/human-medication-poster-templateView licenseSaint Bartholomew's Hospital, London, England: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330425/saint-bartholomews-hospital-london-england-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe London Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470012/the-london-hospitalFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a hospital editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395045/nurse-patient-hospital-editable-remixView licenseLying-In Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330620/lying-in-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseNew York - St. Luke's Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338842/new-york-st-lukes-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseThe Hospital of Bethlehemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439118/the-hospital-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBethlehem Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439174/bethlehem-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459331/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Foundling Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440031/the-foundling-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695864/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVue de l'Hopital Royal de Bicestre: hors Paris a une promenade de la Porte des Gobelinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414165/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe City of London, Lying-in Hospital for Married Women at Shaftsbury House in Aldersgate Street by B (Benjamin) Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404823/image-hospital-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe City of London Lying-in Hospital, London, England: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330154/the-city-london-lying-in-hospital-london-england-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brick wall mockup billboard sign designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12203764/editable-brick-wall-mockup-billboard-sign-designView licenseSaint Bartholomew's Hospital, London, England: View of Principal Gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330433/saint-bartholomews-hospital-london-england-view-principal-gateFree Image from public domain license