Ausslicht des allgemeinen Krankenhauses
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
St. Thomas's Hospital on the Albert Embankment: Opened by Her Majesty June 21, 1871
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
New York - St. Luke's Hospital
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Heriot's Hospital, Edinburgh, Scotland: Heriot's Hospital from the Grey Friars Church Yard
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Public Buildings - San Francisco: Marine Hospital
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.91, La Baule, France: Detachment Headquarters
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Gillespie's Hospital, Edinburgh, Scotland: Front view
Horse lovers poster template, editable text and design
Saint Bartholomew's Hospital, London, England: General view
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Exterior view- Columbia Hospital for Women and Lying-in Asylum, Wash., D.C.
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
St. Thomas's Hospital, on the Albert Embankment
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Chicago in 1865: Rush Street Bridge hospital site
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Vue de l'Hopital Royal de Bicestre: hors Paris a une promenade de la Porte des Gobelins
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
State Asylum for the Insane, Morristown, N.J: Bird's-Eye View
Watercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix design
City Of Bristol
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
London. The London Homeopathic Hospital, Great Ormond Street, Bloomsbury: General view with street scene
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
The Hospital of Bethlehem
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
State Lunatic Hospital, Worcester, Ma: General view
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Exterior view- New York Homeopathic College & Hospital
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
London. Hospital for Consumption and Diseases of the Chest (Brompton): General view with street scene (Fulham Road)
