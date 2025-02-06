Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonartmanfurnituredoctor'spublic domainThe Doctor by Sir Luke FildesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6625 x 4905 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Doctor by Sir Luke Fildeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425693/the-doctor-sir-luke-fildesFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseEl Niño enfermohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415776/nino-enfermoFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMieux Sensiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430020/mieux-sensibleFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Alexandra Hospital for Children with Hip Disease by R Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406834/the-alexandra-hospital-for-children-with-hip-disease-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNetley Hospital - The Queen Visiting The Invalids From The Ashantee Warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429553/netley-hospital-the-queen-visiting-the-invalids-from-the-ashantee-warFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license"Ciencia Y Caridad"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428363/ciencia-caridadFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNetley Hospital, the queen visiting the invalids from the Ashantee War by H Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406836/image-hospital-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Village Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseObstetrical examination by Jacques Pierre Maygrierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336305/obstetrical-examination-jacques-pierre-maygrierFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInoculationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340434/inoculationFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916775/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain licenseSick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942081/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseA patient exposes her breasts to a physician and asks if a physician is not a little like a confessor: the doctor exclaims…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971646/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRedhill, England. Earlswood Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469921/redhill-england-earlswood-asylumFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703301/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHospitals - Pediatric servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340307/hospitals-pediatric-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943753/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouverethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129050/accident-1879-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain licensePrivate hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949330/private-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseObstetrical examination by Jacques Pierre Maygrierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336292/obstetrical-examination-jacques-pierre-maygrierFree Image from public domain license