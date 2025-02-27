rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Jones
Save
Edit Image
cartoonspeech bubblesfacebookpersonartmanbubbles
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
A gouty patient having his pulse taken by a doctor; representing George IV's opposition to Catholic emancipation, and…
A gouty patient having his pulse taken by a doctor; representing George IV's opposition to Catholic emancipation, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956518/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable greeting man, colorful speech bubbles collage remix
Editable greeting man, colorful speech bubbles collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728758/editable-greeting-man-colorful-speech-bubbles-collage-remixView license
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994297/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful man png element, editable speech bubble collage remix
Cheerful man png element, editable speech bubble collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681961/cheerful-man-png-element-editable-speech-bubble-collage-remixView license
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Editable businessman, speech bubble collage remix
Editable businessman, speech bubble collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346739/editable-businessman-speech-bubble-collage-remixView license
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960480/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy man, editable speech bubbles collage remix
Happy man, editable speech bubbles collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728757/happy-man-editable-speech-bubbles-collage-remixView license
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
A quack doctor offering a gouty John Bull some medicine while conventional doctors are turned away; referring to British…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951455/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Work with us, editable design presentation background
Work with us, editable design presentation background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719078/work-with-us-editable-design-presentation-backgroundView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163280/placard-thought-bubbles-mockup-editable-designView license
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain license
French language book cover template
French language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView license
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Italian language book cover template
Italian language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404388/italian-language-book-cover-templateView license
The Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heath
The Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913094/russian-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905049/russian-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159781/placard-thought-bubbles-mockup-editable-designView license
John Bull about to be bled by three doctors; representing Britain's budget manipulated by the cabinet. Coloured etching by…
John Bull about to be bled by three doctors; representing Britain's budget manipulated by the cabinet. Coloured etching by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954736/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Businessman reviewing feedback png, business collage on transparent background
Businessman reviewing feedback png, business collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710270/businessman-reviewing-feedback-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Villagers Shooting out their Rubbish.!!! by George Cruikshank
Villagers Shooting out their Rubbish.!!! by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378050/villagers-shooting-out-their-rubbish-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Online communication icons, paper speech bubble collage, editable design
Online communication icons, paper speech bubble collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907267/online-communication-icons-paper-speech-bubble-collage-editable-designView license
The Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandson
The Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378210/the-consultation-last-hope-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
PNG element Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
PNG element Russian business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904076/png-element-russian-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
The gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…
The gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967464/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
The gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…
The gouty King George IV relaxing before nine portraits chronicling his past extravagant styles of dress; representing the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980664/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Businessman giving feedback, editable design presentation background
Businessman giving feedback, editable design presentation background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708601/businessman-giving-feedback-editable-design-presentation-backgroundView license
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
South Korean economy, global trading collage, editable design
South Korean economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898419/south-korean-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
Physic for Fenians by Sir John Tenniel
Physic for Fenians by Sir John Tenniel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407182/physic-for-fenians-sir-john-tennielFree Image from public domain license
Study in Australia, education paper collage, editable design
Study in Australia, education paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913188/study-australia-education-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
People holding speech bubbles, communication paper craft collage, editable design
People holding speech bubbles, communication paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907232/png-activity-adult-announcementView license
A gouty patient in his room full of unproductive doctors. Coloured etching by T. Rowlandson, 1808.
A gouty patient in his room full of unproductive doctors. Coloured etching by T. Rowlandson, 1808.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961965/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license