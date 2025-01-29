Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagedoghorseanimalfacebookpersonchurchartArabian apothecary's shopOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2063 x 2743 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTwo doctors arguing about a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415742/two-doctors-arguing-about-patientFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseCosmas and Damian- The miracle of the Moor's leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341156/cosmas-and-damian-the-miracle-the-moors-legFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDie Marter des Evangelisten Johannes, aus der Folge der Apokalypse, Urausgabe Deutsch 1498, ca. 1496 – 1498 by albrecht dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950516/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseInitiale H: Maria gibt dem Jesuskind die Brust, ca. 1290 – 1300 by rhenish, 13th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934297/image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGothic cathedral stone carvingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260404/amiensFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Last Supper, null by pieter coecke van aelsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979449/the-last-supper-null-pieter-coecke-van-aelstFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMartyrdom of St Bartholomew, after 1435 by stefan lochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948012/martyrdom-bartholomew-after-1435-stefan-lochnerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseEcce Homo, ca. 1490 by hieronymus boschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981086/ecce-homo-ca-1490-hieronymus-boschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Prima Macchina for the Chinea of 1761: The Salubrious Baths (1761) by Giuseppe Vasi, Giuseppe Palazzi and Paolo Posihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022014/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153120/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseCentaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324633/centaurFree Image from public domain licenseDog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePharmacies: Weighing out medicines in Chinese drugstore in San Franciscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338122/pharmacies-weighing-out-medicines-chinese-drugstore-san-franciscoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseDie Einführung der Künste in Deutschland durch das Christentum, ca. 1855 by philipp veithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947651/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseIllustrated Manuscript with royal regalia (1800-1900) by Burmesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156752/illustrated-manuscript-with-royal-regalia-1800-1900-burmeseFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedieval illuminated manuscript pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250877/zechariahFree Image from public domain licenseFarm girl aesthetic png, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218018/farm-girl-aesthetic-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFramed wallpaper panel; Psyche and her sisters (1800-1810) by French and Dufourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157445/framed-wallpaper-panel-psyche-and-her-sisters-1800-1810-french-and-dufourFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758744/sunday-school-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Trinity with the Virgin Mary and St John the Evangelist, 1503 by master of the wendelin altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936919/image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758742/sunday-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegorical hospital scene by Nicolas Venettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341159/allegorical-hospital-scene-nicolas-venetteFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758743/sunday-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBox for Valuables with Scenes from Roman History (1480-1530 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155050/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSinhala palm-leaf medical manuscripts, open leaves, large imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324673/sinhala-palm-leaf-medical-manuscripts-open-leaves-large-imageFree Image from public domain license