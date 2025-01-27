Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacelightpersonchurchartbuildingvintagefurnitureLa donna idropicaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2103 x 2663 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseLa Femme Hydropiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374909/femme-hydropiqueFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseThe Physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415732/the-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licenseThe Dropsical Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415787/the-dropsical-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.16, Coblenz, Germany: Interior view- Chapelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452584/us-army-evacuation-hospital-no16-coblenz-germany-interior-view-chapelFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Interior of chapel used as men's mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420709/photo-image-hospital-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEglise de Mouzon dans la nuit de 30 au 31 Août 1870https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431562/eglise-mouzon-dans-nuit-aout-1870Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMedicine and religion: St. Michael's, Cosmas and Damianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415386/medicine-and-religion-st-michaels-cosmas-and-damianFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522191/church-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseHotel Dieu Saint Jean, Angers, France: Interior of a wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330672/hotel-dieu-saint-jean-angers-france-interior-wardFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseNursing by Religious Ordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410583/nursing-religious-ordersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Interior of the Foundling Chapelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439462/the-interior-the-foundling-chapelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHopital de la charite, Paris, France: Interior view showing scene in which Anne of Austria and the Dauphin visiting the wardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330741/image-hospital-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOperating theaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425260/operating-theaterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseArabian apothecary's shophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415566/arabian-apothecarys-shopFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseLa Malatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415725/malataFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseThe Plague by N Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373301/the-plague-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMort De Masacciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372746/mort-masaccioFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206898/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Interior of Catholic Chapel at Christmas timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437944/photo-image-christmas-hospital-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMedicine and religion: Church of St. Cosmas and Damian in Kaufbeurenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415337/medicine-and-religion-church-st-cosmas-and-damian-kaufbeurenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseUrine examination at a physicians' office or laboratory by Johan van Duerenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341269/urine-examination-physicians-office-laboratory-johan-van-duerenFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHopital, Issoudun, France: General view of L'Hotel-Dieu au XII Sieclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330696/hopital-issoudun-france-general-view-lhotel-dieu-xii-siecleFree Image from public domain license