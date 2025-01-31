Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogfacepersonartmanfurnituredoctorpublic domainNeedlessly anxiousOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2127 x 2743 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPet adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479823/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe village doctor by Karl Girardethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374631/the-village-doctor-karl-girardetFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Village Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415672/the-village-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115599/veterinary-clinic-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLa Consultation. Die Consultation by Edouard( Henri) Girardethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374626/consultation-die-consultation-edouard-henri-girardetFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115748/veterinary-clinic-set-editable-design-elementView licenseNeedlessly anxioushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407698/needlessly-anxiousFree Image from public domain licenseDog walker poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381438/dog-walker-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMother and child in consultation with a physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364909/mother-and-child-consultation-with-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Navajo woman has blood drawn at an Indian Health Service facilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365794/navajo-woman-has-blood-drawn-indian-health-service-facilityFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedicine - Caricatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340220/medicine-caricaturesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Homéopathes: Premier Traitment.- Les Doses et les Guerisons Infiniment Petites by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375912/image-hand-face-medicineFree Image from public domain license2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418676/flat-trendy-character-veterinarian-editable-design-element-setView licenseVaccinating The Baby by Ed Hammanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425531/vaccinating-the-baby-hammanFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseThe Doctor by Sir Luke Fildeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414345/the-doctor-sir-luke-fildesFree Image from public domain licenseDog hugs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692746/dog-hugs-blog-banner-templateView licenseTrilles Quinquina, Perpignanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511099/trilles-quinquina-perpignanFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseDr. Close, Medical Officer at Kennedy International Airport in New York City checks a passenger for signs of chicken poxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369363/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDogs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500706/dogs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Consultation by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416367/consultation-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal health care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480004/animal-health-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA visit from the Indian Health Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415125/visit-from-the-indian-health-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseMedical exam - infant through age twelvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436069/medical-exam-infant-through-age-twelveFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467887/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMother and infant visit health care facilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357963/mother-and-infant-visit-health-care-facilityFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479215/veterinary-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVisit to the Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377085/visit-the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479388/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson with Westinghouse science talent winnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358534/donald-fredrickson-with-westinghouse-science-talent-winnerFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. E. Henschel: zum Jubiläum den 3. Januar 1837https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504838/dr-henschel-zum-jubilaum-den-januar-1837Free Image from public domain license