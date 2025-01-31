Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartdoctorspublic domainillustrationmedievalTwo doctors arguing about a patientOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2151 x 3063 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseArabian apothecary's shophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415566/arabian-apothecarys-shopFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061993/your-health-matters-instagram-story-templateView licenseAvicenna's Canonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415524/avicennas-canonFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497154/your-health-matters-poster-templateView licenseReception by a prince (text fragment on verso), null by armenian, 15th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984079/reception-prince-text-fragment-verso-null-armenian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497156/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseAvicenna's Canonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415571/avicennas-canonFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497158/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseInitiale H: Maria gibt dem Jesuskind die Brust, ca. 1290 – 1300 by rhenish, 13th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934297/image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLarge "D." Tonsured master, beside table with open book, examines container of urinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422932/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall "O." Capped master teaches untonsured studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422930/small-o-capped-master-teaches-untonsured-studentFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEpistolae diversorum philosophorum, oratorum, rhetorum,Ed: Marcus Musurus (1499) by Albrecht Dürer and Aldus Manutiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155079/image-book-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNursing careers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572238/nursing-careers-instagram-post-templateView licenseEine päpstliche Bulle (von Alexander IV.?) aus dem 13. Jahrhundert, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950413/image-manuscript-art-scriptFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792381/your-health-matters-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCosmas and Damian- The miracle of the Moor's leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341156/cosmas-and-damian-the-miracle-the-moors-legFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustrated Manuscript with royal regalia (1800-1900) by Burmesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156752/illustrated-manuscript-with-royal-regalia-1800-1900-burmeseFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704614/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedieval manuscript with monkey illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252805/monkeyFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598219/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLateinischer Text "Aligauerit ..." und Noten, null by sienese, 14th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981350/lateinischer-text-aligauerit-und-noten-null-sienese-14th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseSmall "O." Tonsured master teaching untonsured studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422935/small-o-tonsured-master-teaching-untonsured-studentFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114559/mental-health-psychiatrist-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license13. Avicenna - the "Persian Galen" (About 980-1037 A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416235/13-avicenna-the-persian-galen-about-980-1037-adFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134336/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseCentaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324633/centaurFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463835/study-session-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLarge "M." A tonsured master teaches a tonsured studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11423006/large-m-tonsured-master-teaches-tonsured-studentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseHunting scene, null by persian, 15th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950908/hunting-scene-null-persian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467932/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAvicenna's Canonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415519/avicennas-canonFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050149/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedieval illuminated manuscript pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250877/zechariahFree Image from public domain license