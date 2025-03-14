Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepersonartmanpublic domainillustrationdrawing6. The Royal Toxicologist (About 100 B.C.)Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1131 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2222 x 2094 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license8. Pedanios Dioscorides (First Century A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416248/pedanios-dioscorides-first-century-adFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license9. Galen - Experimenter in Compounding (131-201 A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416233/galen-experimenter-compounding-131-201-adFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license7. Terra Sigillata: First "Trade-Marked" Drughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416249/terra-sigillata-first-trade-marked-drugFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license3. Pharmacy in Ancient China (About 2000 B.C.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416192/pharmacy-ancient-china-about-2000-bcFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license12. The First Apothecary Shop (About 745 A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416231/12-the-first-apothecary-shop-about-745-adFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license13. Avicenna - the "Persian Galen" (About 980-1037 A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416235/13-avicenna-the-persian-galen-about-980-1037-adFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseElymas the Sorcerer Struck with Blindness by Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374163/elymas-the-sorcerer-struck-with-blindness-raphael-raffaello-sanzioFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraconis. Signi Dacici, et Draconariorum by Georg Hieronymus Welschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435265/draconis-signi-dacici-draconariorum-georg-hieronymus-welschFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseSir Humphry Davyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322984/sir-humphry-davyFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas clay man background, editable border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189520/creative-ideas-clay-man-background-editable-border-designView licenseN.S. Davis, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322901/ns-davis-mdFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseMary E.P. Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401940/mary-ep-davisFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788623/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseDr. Edward P. Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322818/dr-edward-davisFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUrn with Lid (50-100 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152326/urn-with-lid-50-100-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable creative ideas clay man designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189238/editable-creative-ideas-clay-man-designView licenseNathan Smith Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322914/nathan-smith-davisFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTemple of Aesculapius, Rome: Aerial photograph of Isola Tiberinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355987/temple-aesculapius-rome-aerial-photograph-isola-tiberinaFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788329/digital-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseNummus Pescennÿ Nigri and Aesculapius by Georg Hieronymus Welschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435305/nummus-pescenny-nigri-and-aesculapius-georg-hieronymus-welschFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseKing George Military Hospital, Major Parry, adjutant and registrarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408480/king-george-military-hospital-major-parry-adjutant-and-registrarFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe medical triad of physician-patient-pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379262/the-medical-triad-physician-patient-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePseudolaocoon, Petri Apiani by Georg Hieronymus Welschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435313/pseudolaocoon-petri-apiani-georg-hieronymus-welschFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseHippocratehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482114/hippocrateFree Image from public domain license