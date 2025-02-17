Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepeopleartmandoctorpublic domainillustrationNational Library of Medicine: New Frontiers In Health CommunicationOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 788 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1959 x 2983 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurgery: Amputation on a young boy at the Stuyvesant Inst., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337273/surgery-amputation-young-boy-the-stuyvesant-inst-nyFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369488/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEugene Louis Doyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505582/eugene-louis-doyenFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 28, Nevers, France: Dressing Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11447669/us-army-camp-hospital-no-28-nevers-france-dressing-roomFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseBase hospital by George Bellowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431139/base-hospital-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdministration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDemonstration in pelvic measurement to midwiveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357904/demonstration-pelvic-measurement-midwivesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGovernment and state clinicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseAmputation scene, 1660https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380838/amputation-scene-1660Free Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTreatment in a tumor clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435896/treatment-tumor-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Gross Clinic, 1875https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505675/the-gross-clinic-1875Free Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEye surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343578/eye-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbroise Paré 1517-1590https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511451/ambroise-pare-1517-1590Free Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseDemonstration of delivery procedures to midwiveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357916/demonstration-delivery-procedures-midwivesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWm. T. G. Morton, M.D. Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489009/wm-morton-md-bostonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Emergency medical team at workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438515/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytingehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373420/vaccinating-the-poor-sol-eytingeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarliest operation for the stone by Antoine Rivoulonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425468/earliest-operation-for-the-stone-antoine-rivoulonFree Image from public domain license