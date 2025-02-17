rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
National Library of Medicine: New Frontiers In Health Communication
Save
Edit Image
facemedicinepeopleartmandoctorpublic domainillustration
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surgery: Amputation on a young boy at the Stuyvesant Inst., N.Y.
Surgery: Amputation on a young boy at the Stuyvesant Inst., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337273/surgery-amputation-young-boy-the-stuyvesant-inst-nyFree Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
NIH- NCI cancer research album 3.
NIH- NCI cancer research album 3.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369488/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eugene Louis Doyen
Eugene Louis Doyen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505582/eugene-louis-doyenFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 28, Nevers, France: Dressing Room
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 28, Nevers, France: Dressing Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11447669/us-army-camp-hospital-no-28-nevers-france-dressing-roomFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remix
Online doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView license
Base hospital by George Bellows
Base hospital by George Bellows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431139/base-hospital-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Administration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartisch
Administration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Demonstration in pelvic measurement to midwives
Demonstration in pelvic measurement to midwives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357904/demonstration-pelvic-measurement-midwivesFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor, editable blog banner template
Online doctor, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Facebook story template, editable design
Online doctor Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Amputation scene, 1660
Amputation scene, 1660
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380838/amputation-scene-1660Free Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Treatment in a tumor clinic
Treatment in a tumor clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435896/treatment-tumor-clinicFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Gross Clinic, 1875
The Gross Clinic, 1875
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505675/the-gross-clinic-1875Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eye surgery
Eye surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343578/eye-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ambroise Paré 1517-1590
Ambroise Paré 1517-1590
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511451/ambroise-pare-1517-1590Free Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template
Online doctor poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView license
Demonstration of delivery procedures to midwives
Demonstration of delivery procedures to midwives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357916/demonstration-delivery-procedures-midwivesFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wm. T. G. Morton, M.D. Boston
Wm. T. G. Morton, M.D. Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489009/wm-morton-md-bostonFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remix
Online doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Emergency medical team at work
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Emergency medical team at work
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438515/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytinge
Vaccinating the poor by Jr Sol Eytinge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373420/vaccinating-the-poor-sol-eytingeFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
Open-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Earliest operation for the stone by Antoine Rivoulon
Earliest operation for the stone by Antoine Rivoulon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425468/earliest-operation-for-the-stone-antoine-rivoulonFree Image from public domain license