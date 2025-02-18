Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageheartfacebookmedicinepersonpublic domainillustrationsurgeryAmerican Contributions to Cardiovascular Medicine and Surgery: An exhibit at the National Library of MedicineOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 651 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1567 x 2887 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseIslamic culture and the medical artshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406388/islamic-culture-and-the-medical-artsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseA Century of American Physiology: An exhibit Commemorating the Centennial of the American Physiological Society at thehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417157/photo-image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMedical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseHistory of Neurosurgery: An Exhibit at the National Library of Medicine, In cooperation with the American Association of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417166/image-face-book-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licensePediatric research: a century in review by Child Health Day Symposium Bethesdahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403641/pediatric-research-century-review-child-health-day-symposium-bethesdaFree Image from public domain licenseLocal pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948745/local-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTo your health: an exhibition of posters for contemporary public health issueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406622/your-health-exhibition-posters-for-contemporary-public-health-issuesFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940724/prescription-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseBlacks in Medicine: The Institutional Setting: An Exhibit at the National Library of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417161/image-wood-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948755/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEntry into practice credentialing nursing resourceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386395/entry-into-practice-credentialing-nursing-resourcesFree Image from public domain licenseOne stop pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948527/one-stop-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOh doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406619/doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940130/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseIntraocular lens implantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404647/intraocular-lens-implantationFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938906/medical-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940606/medical-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseAnatomy - History: Dissectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335278/anatomy-history-dissectionFree Image from public domain licenseMedical checkup poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793664/medical-checkup-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLithotomy - Surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343856/lithotomy-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770821/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInstruments and procedures for head surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431345/instruments-and-procedures-for-head-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945500/emergency-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStillborn with generalized edema and possible hydrocephalus by Marco Aurelio Severinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335935/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777176/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNIH exhibit and bust honoring Dr. Charles R. Drew, "Father of the American Blood Bank"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357041/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777175/health-care-clinic-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseCardiovascular systemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355234/cardiovascular-systemFree Image from public domain licenseGet better Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947964/get-better-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePregnancyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340701/pregnancyFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948481/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMind-body interactions and disease: a symposium on the relationships between mental states, immune function, and healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403360/image-background-animal-fishFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488577/hospital-care-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488576/hospital-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInternational comparisons: trends and determinants of coronary heart disease mortalityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417255/image-background-stars-heartFree Image from public domain license