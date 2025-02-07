rawpixel
Medical film festival: December 1-5, 1986 : National Library of Medicine, Lister Hill Auditorium
Traditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Julie at 90: a symposium in honor of the 90th birthday and lifetime achievements of Julius Axelrod
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
National Library of Medicine: sesquicentennial 1836-1986
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Happy birthday NLM!: from the Medical Library Association annual meeting 1986 : National Library of Medicine…
Magazine page poster template
Dignitaries stand near the speaker's podium during the National Library of Medicine groundbreaking ceremony
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
NIH research festival '90
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Blacks in biomedical research: past, present, future
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Dr. Worth Daniels addresses the audience at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bring an empty stomach!
Textbook poster template
Senator Lister Hill shovels the first spadeful of earth at the new National Library of Medicine groundbreaking ceremony
Murder mystery poster template
Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Division of Computer Research and Technology, National Institutes of Health
Family in car poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Molecular basis of viral virulence
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Twenty-five years of research for people
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Sir Humphry Rolleston receives official appointment as consultant to the library from General Charles Reynolds
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Senator Joseph Lister Hill speaks at the podium at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Melvin R. Laird takes a turn at breaking ground for the new National Library of Medicine building
World Book Day poster template
NIH Research Day: September 25, 1986
Anatomy textbook cover template, editable design
Dr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Champ Lyons, Dr. Michael DeBakey, Mary Lasker, Lister Hill, Henrietta McCormick Hill, and Boisfeullet Jones
Classic literature poster template
Clinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremony
Celebrate freedom poster template, editable text and design
13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
