rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
She may be--: a bag of trouble
Save
Edit Image
facebookpersoncigarettevintagepublic domainvintage posterillustration
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
L'autre péril!: la tuberculose
L'autre péril!: la tuberculose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438685/lautre-peril-tuberculoseFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
They're both destroyers
They're both destroyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
If you are in this area: look out for scrub typhus fever
If you are in this area: look out for scrub typhus fever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420058/you-are-this-area-look-out-for-scrub-typhus-feverFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419554/thought-thing-like-that-could-never-happen-meFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView license
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Some people think they come of age when they've been burnt by gonorrhea, but if they've been burnt by AIDS they may never…
Some people think they come of age when they've been burnt by gonorrhea, but if they've been burnt by AIDS they may never…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426140/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution poster template, editable text and design
Air pollution poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419450/know-for-sure-get-blood-tests-before-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign poster template, editable text and design
Air pollution campaign poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764073/air-pollution-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Guard against syphilis and gonorrhea
Guard against syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402175/guard-against-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426199/stop-worrying-about-how-you-wont-get-aids-and-worry-about-how-you-canFree Image from public domain license
No smoking poster template
No smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673760/smoking-poster-templateView license
Maybe you had chiggers back home but none like these: this chigger carries scrub typhus fever
Maybe you had chiggers back home but none like these: this chigger carries scrub typhus fever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420057/image-animal-plants-bookFree Image from public domain license
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687274/png-art-blank-space-boy-reading-bookView license
You won't get AIDS in a restaurant
You won't get AIDS in a restaurant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426020/you-wont-get-aids-restaurantFree Image from public domain license
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688340/png-art-blank-space-book-weekView license
Fight the peril behind the lines
Fight the peril behind the lines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery poster template
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
Why alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virus
Why alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427187/why-alcohol-crack-and-other-drugs-can-put-you-risk-for-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain license
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720547/png-american-animal-artView license
Don't destroy parental powers by neglect
Don't destroy parental powers by neglect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335107/dont-destroy-parental-powers-neglectFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day poster template
No tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
AIDS is a problem for Hispanics, too
AIDS is a problem for Hispanics, too
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426075/aids-problem-for-hispanics-tooFree Image from public domain license
Cannabis store poster template, editable text and design
Cannabis store poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wear clothing that has been impregnated--: impregnated clothing offers protection from scrub typhus fever
Wear clothing that has been impregnated--: impregnated clothing offers protection from scrub typhus fever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420062/image-person-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487666/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
What have you got against a condom?
What have you got against a condom?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426186/what-have-you-got-against-condomFree Image from public domain license