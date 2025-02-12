Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacebookpersonblackvintagelightningpublic domainLightning can strike twiceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1940 x 2599 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVD: don't smear your record!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440377/vd-dont-smear-your-recordFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFight the peril behind the lineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSteer clear of VD: bright future ahead!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440374/steer-clear-vd-bright-future-aheadFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShe may be--: a bag of troublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419493/she-may-be-bag-troubleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlcoholismohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437444/alcoholismoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license30 minutes in the dispensary may save you many days in the hospitalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653893/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseVD: sometimes penicillin doesn't workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440382/vd-sometimes-penicillin-doesnt-workFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuess who else can get AIDS if you shoot drugs: your baby canhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417860/guess-who-else-can-get-aids-you-shoot-drugs-your-baby-canFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYou won't get AIDS from hide 'n' seekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426015/you-wont-get-aids-from-hide-n-seekFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseKeep your shirt on soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402164/keep-your-shirt-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDon't do this-- or thishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419481/dont-this-thisFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseEasy to get--: syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseRacism book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14426428/racism-book-cover-templateView licenseYou won't get AIDS in a restauranthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426020/you-wont-get-aids-restaurantFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStanley Spencer had a stroke: it came from high blood pressure : if only he had listened to his doctor : now he can't even…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438453/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCould you poison your child?: --maybehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420305/could-you-poison-your-child-maybeFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseGuard against syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402175/guard-against-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheir future is in your hands: treat your high blood pressure every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438450/their-future-your-hands-treat-your-high-blood-pressure-every-dayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseSteroids mean troublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406430/steroids-mean-troubleFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseIs your baby smoking?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440436/your-baby-smokingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseUniforms of the Public Health Service in Current Usehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365491/uniforms-the-public-health-service-current-useFree Image from public domain license