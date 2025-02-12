rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
VE, VJ, VD
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacepersonartblackvintagedesignpublic domain
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Exhibit display with posters on immunization and pinworms
Exhibit display with posters on immunization and pinworms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510683/exhibit-display-with-posters-immunization-and-pinwormsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alcoolisme
Alcoolisme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437440/alcoolismeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Johannes Baptista Montanus Veronensis Patricius Medicus
Johannes Baptista Montanus Veronensis Patricius Medicus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488065/johannes-baptista-montanus-veronensis-patricius-medicusFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
VD: don't smear your record!
VD: don't smear your record!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440377/vd-dont-smear-your-recordFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Même dans les chevelures les plus épaisses La Veldalice lotion végétale parfumèe sans sublimé: détruit…
Même dans les chevelures les plus épaisses La Veldalice lotion végétale parfumèe sans sublimé: détruit…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386830/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Four Temperaments by Catholic Church
The Four Temperaments by Catholic Church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356298/the-four-temperaments-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doctors are scarce: one out of three has gone to the war
Doctors are scarce: one out of three has gone to the war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438571/doctors-are-scarce-one-out-three-has-gone-the-warFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Title page with printer's mark by Georg Agricola
Title page with printer's mark by Georg Agricola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340936/title-page-with-printers-mark-georg-agricolaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portraits of John Hendrickson, Jr. and Maria Hendrickson, wife of the prisoner
Portraits of John Hendrickson, Jr. and Maria Hendrickson, wife of the prisoner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440962/portraits-john-hendrickson-jr-and-maria-hendrickson-wife-the-prisonerFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Vaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineering
Vaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417332/vaccinia-virus-from-jenner-genetic-engineeringFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Making the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative program
Making the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative program
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402720/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Avicenna's Canon
Avicenna's Canon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415524/avicennas-canonFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball game
NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball game
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403947/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Hadrianus Junius Medicus
Hadrianus Junius Medicus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483969/hadrianus-junius-medicusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
National Institutes of Health conference on current topics in biostatistics
National Institutes of Health conference on current topics in biostatistics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403374/national-institutes-health-conference-current-topics-biostatisticsFree Image from public domain license
The Scream, mental health, depression, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
The Scream, mental health, depression, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621733/the-scream-mental-health-depression-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Environmental health in the twenty-first century
Environmental health in the twenty-first century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406487/environmental-health-the-twenty-first-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
International Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Exhibit Area
International Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Exhibit Area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503478/international-congress-medical-librarianship-1963-exhibit-areaFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Fuxius
Fuxius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479274/fuxiusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Thomas Reinesius
Thomas Reinesius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491030/thomas-reinesiusFree Image from public domain license